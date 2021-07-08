Intel Processor Catalog Lightens with Alder Lake

The catalog of Intel processors is simply huge and there are hundreds of different models available to motorize any format of personal computer. It’s time to clean up to make room for the launches that are to come.

You already know the situation. The troubled transition to 10-nanometer production technology processes forced Intel to undertake several launches in a short space of time. This caused a mixture of architectures and generations and an increase in the catalog that is certainly excessive and that now we have to cut back.

Cleanup in the Intel Processor Catalog

Intel has updated its product database (QDMS) in view of the discontinuation of some series of CPUs. Specifically all SKUs Comet Lake-U for notebook computers, including the Celeron 5205U and 5805, and the Pentium 6805. In the same vein for notebook computers, the Ice Lake-U, Core i3, i5, and Core i7, with a few exceptions.

The withdrawal of the latter may be surprising due to the proximity of its launch and taking into account that we are talking about the tenth generation Core, but really Intel has other more advanced CPUs in its catalog. We talk about the 10 nanometer Tiger Lake, under which it offers series for the entire product range, from the ‘U’ series for convertibles and 2 in 1 to the largest and most performing notebooks with the H35 and H45. Additionally, the twelfth generation ‘Alder Lake’ is on the launch pad later this year.

More surprising is the discontinuation of the ‘Lakefield‘, Intel’s first hybrid processors whose overall design appears to be the foundation for the manufacturer’s future CPUs. Here too we find a natural explanation. The series only consists of two SKUs, the Core i3-L13G4 and the Core i5-L16G7. Originally designed for foldable devices like Microsoft’s Surface Neo, they haven’t really caught on and have only appeared in a handful of models.

Intel has prepared the second generation of these CPUs with hybrid architecture under the Alder Lake platform, which, incidentally, will close the transition to 10-nanometer technological manufacturing processes.

Although this generation will offer versions for all computational formats, the Alder Lake Mobile for laptops will be where best can highlight the virtues of the combination of processing cores high performance with other types of cores of lower power, but with greater energy efficiency to balance performance, consumption and the final sale price, as ARM has been doing for years with the big.LITTLE design used by 100% of the current smartphones.

The aforementioned discontinuation process began on July 6 and, as usual, the withdrawal will be gradual. Intel will support recall chip orders until October 22, with the last batches expected to be delivered on April 29, 2022. The cleanup in the Intel processor catalog is welcome with a view to clarifying the choice of CPUs for the consumer . The one from AMD, although lighter, is not easy to understand for the ordinary consumer either.