Intel plans to buy GlobalFoundries for $ 30 billion

Intel wants to recover the luster of the past. It has lost it with its manufacturing plants and photolithographic processes that have been delayed again and again, but its new CEO Pat Gelsinger seems determined to regain that reference role that his company long lost in favor of TSMC or Samsung.

To achieve this, they have already announced future multimillion-dollar investments, but all could be in the background, because according to The Wall Street Journal Intel are considering buying GlobalFoundries for $ 30 billion.

And then what about AMD, a big Global Foundries customer?

That company, which was spun off from AMD in 2012, has become one of the largest semiconductor manufacturers in the world, and its manufacturing processes compete with those of TSMC or Samsung, two of the giants of a sector that is now more essential than ever before the shortage of chips.

It is therefore curious that Intel is now considering such a move, but it is true that Intel has already made it clear that its philosophy for the future will be much more open and their approach will be to manufacture not only for them, but for third parties.

That means that a possible acquisition of GlobalFoundries would not prevent AMD – which is still one of the most important clients of its factories– keep working in the same way. In fact, according to a registry of the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) it shows that both already have collaboration plans until 2024.