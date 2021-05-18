Intel Optane SSDs Coming Soon to Laptops

May 18, 2021 at 11:52 am CEST

Optane has been in a no man’s land on personal computers, now Intel is trying to change this. It is a technology that combines the best of two worlds, between ultra-fast RAM and conventional SSDs. The consumer price for this technology is per GB, and there is a really cheap line for consumers who do not have much money.

Optane had always been considered an SSD memory accelerator rather than a replacement for it. No matter how fast the SSD is on your computer, this technology will be much faster, especially for very heavy data transfer. Optane also has a very low latency, so combining it with a normal SSD and a compatible Intel processor the computer accelerates a real outrage.

Thus, Intel has developed its Optane H20 memory, which is a bonded conventional SSD to an Optane. This will start arriving in June and will be available in 512GB and 1TB configurations along with 32GB of Optane memory. In any case, it is mainly intended to be integrated into laptops, which tend to be the terminals that become outdated more quickly due to the impossibility of changing their components.