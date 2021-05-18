Intel Optane Memory H20 is the new version of the storage solution that combines Intel’s Optane memory technology with the storage capacity of a typical solid state drive.

If you follow us regularly you will know that Intel developed together with the memory manufacturer Micron a solution that sought to improve the performance of computer equipment with a technology that acted as a fast cache drive between storage and memory. Although flash memory caching has been around for quite some time, Optane wanted to take it to its full potential.

Intel marketed this solution as a single drive to accelerate performance, and it was successful on computers with hard drives. When SSDs swept the market the natural step was incorporate Optane to the SSDs themselves in a single PCIe NVMe module. This is how the Intel Optane Memory H10 that we had the opportunity to analyze came to the market.

Intel Optane Memory H20

Although Intel continues to market individual drives (Optane M15 16 and 32 GB) to accelerate the performance of computers with hard drives or SATA SSDs, it was clear that Intel was going to follow the strategy of adding both technologies with a second generation called H20.

It is a module in standard M.2 2280 format that includes QLC 3D NAND memories of four bits per cell for mass storage and Optane memories. All components are mounted on a single side, allowing it to be installed in ultra-portable computers and other form factors where size matters, such as the mini-PCs or “all-in-one” AIOs that are your primary destination.

The drive promises sequential read and write speeds of up to 3,300 / 2,100 Mbytes per second, the typical performance of a mid-range PCIe SSD using the PCIe NVMe 3.0 x4 interface. Its advantage is Optane’s additional cache, which is used as a high-speed, low-latency repository for the most frequently accessed data blocks, while QLC NAND is configured as the boot volume and for mass storage. . The result is higher performance, especially in applications that handle large data sets.

Intel Optane Memory H20 will hit the market in June in storage capacities of 512 Gbytes and 1 Tbyte. The additional Optane memory capacity installed is 32 Gbytes. Intel speaks of a minimum durability of 185/370 Tbytes written and a mean time between failures of 1.6 million hours.

This solution will debut on next-generation laptops with Tiger Lake-H processors and later on mini-PCs or AIOs. Intel has not specified availability and price for sale in retail and that users can use it on equipment already marketed.

It would be of interest. We especially liked the H10 we reviewed when running heavy applications handling large data sets, under other simultaneous loads, multitasking or with background processes. In these kinds of situations the fast cache offered by Optane works.