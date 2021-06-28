Intel Network Platform: Silicon and Software for 5G and Edge | News | Market

Intel recently released multiple innovative technology-driven network deployments and released the Intel Network Platform. It has also announced new additions to its portfolio of leading 5G and edge products. The company reaffirmed its leadership in the Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN), Noting that almost all commercial vRAN deployments run on Intel technology. In the coming years, the company expects global vRAN base station deployments to expand from hundreds to “hundreds of thousands” and eventually millions.

Intel silicon and software accelerate 5G deployments and the edge

Operators are looking for a more agile and flexible infrastructure to unleash the full potential of 5G and the edge as they address growing network demands from more connected devices. At the same time, the digitization of our world is creating new opportunities to harness the potential of 5G, the edge, artificial intelligence (AI, by sus, and the cloud to reshape industries ranging from manufacturing to retail, healthcare and education, among others According to a recent survey of 511 information technology managers, 78% consider that 5G technology is crucial to keep pace with innovation.

These officials also revealed that They see the edge as one of the top three use cases for 5G in the next two years. Thanks to Intel’s comprehensive portfolio, offering feature-rich silicon solutions and optimized software, the company can seize an estimated $ 65 billion edge silicon opportunity by 2025. Intel technology is already deployed in more than 35,000 end customer edge deployments.

By 2023, 75% of data is expected to be created outside of data centers: at the edge, in factories, in hospitals, in retail stores, and in every city. Developers want to converge various capabilities at the edge, such as AI, analytics, media, and networking. In doing so, Intel offers a diverse portfolio of edge-ready products that includes feature-rich silicon such as next-generation Intel Xeon D processors, open and optimized software, and hundreds of preconfigured and integrated edge-to-cloud solutions that are delivered through a global ecosystem of partners.

The solutions

Intel Network Platform is a technology foundation that can reduce development complexity, accelerate time-to-market, and help ensure that customers and partners can take advantage of Intel’s hardware features, from core to core to the No other silicon vendor offers this kind of flexible and comprehensive software environment. Intel Network Platform includes system-level reference architectures, drivers, and software building blocks that enable rapid development and delivery of Intel-powered network solutions, providing an easier and faster way to develop and optimize network software.

Intel Smart Edge consists of two software offerings for the multi-access edge computing layer that will now have a unified architecture and code base to help customers onboard and manage edge applications and network functions, whether they want to buy one. commercial solution as if they want to create their own. Intel Smart Edge is commercial software focused on on-premises business use cases, such as private networks and universal PCs at customer premises. The evolved and enhanced Intel Smart Edge Open (formerly known as OpenNESS) is an open software toolkit that enables developers to create highly optimized, high-performance edge applications.

The Intel Agilex FPGA Family Expands, with a new FPGA with integrated cryptographic acceleration that can support MACSec in 5G applications. This adds another layer of security to vRAN at the fronthaul, midhaul, and backhaul levels.

The Intel Ethernet 800 Series Family Grows With Intel’s First SyncE-Capable Ethernet Adapter, Designed for systems with limited space at the edge and well suited for high bandwidth 4G and 5G RANs, as well as other time and latency sensitive applications in industries such as industrial, financial and energy.