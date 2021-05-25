Intel Meteor Lake-S is ready, it will be its first chip in 7 nm

The chip giant has confirmed that it has completed the design of Intel Meteor Lake-S, the name given to the next-generation architecture that will mark the leap of the Santa Clara company to the manufacturing process of 7 nm SuperFin.

In case someone has gotten lost, we remind you that, currently, Intel has two different ranges of processors in the general consumer market: Rocket Lake-S, which is made up of desktop Core 11s, and uses the 14nm +++ manufacturing process, and Tiger Lake, It uses the 10nm SuperFin manufacturing process.

The arrival of Alder Lake-S, an architecture that will be the successor to Rocket Lake-S, and that will adopt a MCM type design, that is, multichip module, in addition to an encapsulation based on the Foveros technology from Intel. These processors will feature a high-performance core block, another high-efficiency core block, and an integrated GPU. It will be manufactured in a 10 nm SuperFin process.

After Alder Lake-S, the arrival of Raptor Lake-S is expected (sometime in 2022). This generation will keep all the keys of the previous one, and will represent a minor advance compared to that one, so much so that it will maintain even the 10 nm SuperFin process.

Intel Meteor Lake-S: The successor to Raptor Lake-S, and the first in 7nm

With Intel Meteor Lake-S, the chip giant will make the leap to the 7nm SuperFin process, a move that will mean a significant advance in density of transistors per square millimeter, and also in terms of efficiency and performance, thanks to the adoption of the Redwood Cove architecture in the high-performance cores, and the “Next Mont” architecture (name not specified yet) in the high-efficiency cores.

The GPU that will integrate the Intel Meteor Lake-S series will use the Gen12.7 architecture, that is, a revision of the current Intel Gen12, it will use the LGA1700 socket, like the Alder Lake-S and Raptor Lake-S series, it will be compatible with DDR5 memory and with the PCIE Gen5 standard. Its launch is expected in 2023, and it could be the first general consumer chip from Intel to exceed 16 cores, while maintaining the two-block configuration, as we have indicated above.

There is no doubt that the future of the CPU sector will be defined, in the end, by MCM configurations, although Intel has wanted to go a step further by adopting the big.LITTLE structure that we have been seeing for so long in the mobile sector. It will be interesting to see what performance and efficiency improvements Intel achieves with these types of setups.

If all goes according to plan, Intel Meteor Lake-S will bring the chips to life Core 14 series. We are in the Core 11 series right now, so we still have a long way to go until its launch. For comparison purposes, this generation should compete with AMD’s Zen 5, an architecture that will use TSMC’s 5nm manufacturing process.