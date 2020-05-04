Moovit is a blast when it comes to plotting routes anywhere in the world and not using data. And now, Intel is acquiring this Israeli mobility company for $ 900 million, although 840 million will be paid initially in the transaction.

Moovit analyzes traffic patterns and focuses on specialized recommendations for public transportation. The platform provides traffic data to third parties, including Intel, Uber and 7,500 traffic authorities.; and it also has approximately 800 million users who use it around the world.

According to a Tech Crunch report Intel confirmed that all existing services will continue, but in addition plans to use Moovit technology to expand the services it offers through Mobileye, the autonomous car company that Intel acquired for $ 15.3 billion in 2017, which is the gamble of its efforts in the automotive sector.

Specifically, Moovit’s technology will be used to expand and improve Mobileye’s mobility as a service (MaaS) offering. Mobileye’s driver assistance technology is currently in some 60 million vehicles, and while many autonomous services like “robotaxis” are still in their infancy, the opportunities are great: Intel believes that robotaxis alone will be a $ 160 billion market by 2030.

According to a statement from Intel CEO Bob Swan:

“Intel’s purpose is to create revolutionary technology that enriches the lives of all people on Earth, and our Mobileye team fulfills that purpose every day. Mobileye’s ADAS technology is already improving the safety of millions of cars on the road, and Moovit is accelerating its ability to truly revolutionize transportation, reducing congestion and saving lives, as a provider of complete mobility. ”

This new deal is interesting not only because it underscores how Intel is doubling down on its autonomous car business, but is doing so at a time when various other auto companies and autonomous efforts are being halted or eliminated due to the resulting global economic slowdown from COVID. -19.

