Intel is in talks to produce chips for automakers in 6-9 months: CEO

By Stephen Nellis

Apr 12 (Reuters) – Intel Corp’s chief executive told Reuters on Monday that the company is in talks to start producing chips for automakers to alleviate shortages that have put some vehicle factories idle.

CEO Pat Gelsinger said the company is talking to companies that design chips for automakers about manufacturing within Intel’s network, with the goal of producing semiconductors within six to nine months.

Gelsinger met with White House officials Monday to discuss the semiconductor supply chain.

Intel is one of the last companies in the semiconductor industry to design and manufacture its own chips. Last month, the company said it would open its factories to outside customers and build factories in the United States and Europe in a bid to counter the dominance of Asian chipmakers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ..

But Gelsinger said Monday that he told White House officials during the meeting that Intel will open up its existing manufacturing network to auto chip companies to provide more immediate help with a shortage that has disrupted assembly lines at Ford Motor. Co and General Motors Co .

“We hope that some of these things can be alleviated, not requiring a factory build in three or four years, but maybe six months of new certified products in some of our existing processes,” said Gelsinger. “We have already started those commitments with some of the key component suppliers.”

Gelsinger did not name the component suppliers, but said the work could be done at Intel factories in Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Israel or Ireland.

