Conventional form factors are gradually adding new innovative designs, resulting in increasingly versatile PCs. Dual-screen or foldable-panel devices are here to stay, and Intel wants to provide these devices with the best performance with the Lakefield series.

The new hybrid Intel Lakefield processors They integrate the brand’s Foveros 3D packaging technology and feature a hybrid CPU architecture. Thanks to this, we are facing the smallest chips on the market with Intel Core performance, perfect for ultralight and innovative form factors.

“Intel Core processors with hybrid technology are the cornerstone of Intel’s vision to empower the PC industry as they take an experience-based approach to silicon design with a unique combination of architectures and IPs,” explains Chris Walker. , Corporate Vice President and General Director of Intel, Mobile Client Platforms in the Client Computing Group.

Specifically, Intel has presented two models: Intel Core i3-L13G4 and Intel Core i5-L16G7. Then we leave you its specifications:

Specifications

Intel Core i3-L13G4

Intel Core i5-L16G7

Graphics

Intel UHD Graphics

Intel UHD Graphics

Cores / Threads

5/5

5/5

EUs (charts)

48

64

Cache

4 Mb

4 Mb

TDP

7 W

7 W

Base frequency

0.8 GHz

1.4 GHz

Turbo frequency (single core)

2.8 GHz

3.0 GHz

Turbo frequency (all cores)

1.3 GHz

1.8 GHz

Graphics cores frequency

Up to 500 MHz

Up to 500 MHz

Memory

LPDDR4X-4267

LPDDR4X-4267

As we said in the beginning, the new Intel Lakefield processors are perfect for foldable devices, with dual displays and other innovative ultralight form factors. This is because to the stacking technology of Forevos 3D, which allows to reduce its area by up to 56% on a plate up to 47% smaller.

Intel Lakefields feature a 10nm Sunny Cove core that allows them to take on heavy workloads in the foreground. Combined with Tremont low-power quad-core it can offer an optimal balance of performance and efficiency for background tasks.

This enables manufacturers to have greater flexibility in the design of form factors. with full compatibility with Windows 10 32 and 64 bit applications.

In the graphics section, we find up to 1.7 times better performance thanks to Gen11 graphics, which allow video files to be converted up to 54% faster and offer support for up to four external 4K screens.

Intel Lakefield Processors Availability

At the moment there are two devices that will equip Intel Lakefield processors. One of them is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, the first PC with a foldable OLED screen, and the other is the Samsung Galaxy Book S, the convertible laptop that will hit the market in July.