         Intel finally allows to update without problems its graphic drivers in Windows 10 without having to wait for the manufacturers

The components for which Intel releases drivers or controllers can become a multitude on our computers. Among them, the most important are the graphic drivers, which allow you to optimize the operation of your integrated graphics chips.

The North American company updates them regularly, but until now the problem was that it was the manufacturers of our computers, laptops or desktops, that had to integrate the generic novelties of Intel into personalized packages. The user could download the Intel ones on their own and install them, but the manufacturers modifications were overwritten, which could cause damage.

Now Intel, as we read in Windows Central, has announced that the graphic drivers have been unlocked, so that users are free to install them on Windows 10 computers without causing conflicts or overwriting the manufacturers modifications.

Intel Unlocks Its Graphics Drivers From Fall Creators Update Onwards

In the notes of the update of the first drivers of Intel that have been unblocked yesterday day 27, corresponding to version 26.20.100.8141, the company explains the reason for having released them now:

“We hear how much our users want the freedom to update their systems to our regularly released generic graphics drivers and enable our latest game enhancements, feature updates, and fixes. Starting with this release, Intel graphics drivers DCHs are now unlocked to freely upgrade between Computer Manufacturer (OEM) drivers and Intel Generic Graphics Drivers in the Download Center. “

However, this freedom will not reach any team. In order to install these unlocked drivers, users will need to have a computer that has a processor of at least the sixth generation of Intel processors, and Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. The second will not be a problem in practically any case, considering that Microsoft requires updating to the latest versions of Windows 10 on most computers.

As the company also explains, even though we manually install the unlocked updates, those of the manufacturers will continue to arrive without problems via Windows Update, and making complementary improvements to those launched by Intel. The improvements installing the update will affect the games ‘Gears Tactics’ and ‘XCOM: Chimera Squad’. Intel thus guarantees that they are playable on chips that have Intel Iris Plus graphics or higher. On the other hand, remember that there is an Intel application for Windows 10 that allows you to optimize video game performance.

