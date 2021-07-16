Intel explores purchase of chipmaker GlobalFoundries, according to WSJ

New York, Jul 16 . .- Intel is exploring the possible acquisition of GlobalFoundries, one of the largest microprocessor manufacturers in the world, in an operation of about 30,000 million dollars, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

It would be the largest purchase in Intel’s history and one that would allow it to accelerate its plans to produce more chips for other companies, after having announced investments of more than 20,000 million dollars this year to expand its plants in the United States.

The WSJ, which cites anonymous sources familiar with the possible acquisition, stresses that there are no guarantees that the transaction will be completed and says that GlobalFoundries could instead go public, as originally planned.

The microprocessor maker, which was born when rival Intel Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) decided in 2008 to separate its chip business, is currently owned by an investment fund controlled by the Abu Dhabi government and based in the United States.

In recent months, Intel has announced its intention to expand its role as a supplier of microprocessors for other companies, at a time when supplies are not sufficient to meet the high demand for these products.

Many of the large chip firms do not manufacture them directly, but contract with companies such as GlobalFoundries or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, which is the leader in that market.

In the case of GlobalFoundries, the company remains a large supplier to AMD, which according to the newspaper could complicate the purchase by Intel.

After knowing the news, the actions of the American technology registered slight advances in electronic operations prior to the opening of Wall Street.

So far this year, Intel’s shares have appreciated just over 12% in the market, giving the company a capitalization of about $ 225 billion.

.