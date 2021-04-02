Intel could rename its chip nodes, we see why

When it comes to manufacturing processes, both Intel and TSMC, and other industry giants, use a nanometer-based numbering system that allows us to easily identify how advanced each process is. So, for example, we know that the 14 nm process is less advanced than the 7 nm process, but This simplification is not always entirely correct.

As many of our readers will know, the complexity and advancedness of a manufacturing process does not depend solely on the node that is used, that is, on the reduction of nanometers, but also of the density of transistors. If we get carried away by the previous idea, we would think that Intel’s 10 nm process is lower than TSMC’s 7 nm, but the truth is that the former is a bit higher when we compare the maximum transistor density of both processes:

Intel 10nm: up to 101 million transistors per square millimeter. 7nm TSMC: up to 91 million transistors per square millimeter.

The same applies to Intel’s 7nm process. We have seen on numerous occasions that the Santa Clara company has struggled to initiate the transition to 7nm, a challenge that TSMC has been able to overcome without problems, but the truth is that Intel’s 7nm process does not compare to the 7nm from TSMC, in fact It is superior to the Taiwanese company’s 5nm process in transistor density.

Intel 7nm: up to 250 million transistors per square millimeter. 5nm TSMC: up to 171 million transistors per square millimeter.

Intel could opt for a fairer and more realistic nomenclature

As we have seen in the previous examples, how advanced and complex a manufacturing process is is not limited to nanometers, but we must also take into account the density of transistors. The transistor is the basic core of a semiconductor, and with each reduction in the manufacturing process it is possible to integrate more transistors in the same space, since these are smaller and end up taking up less space. In this article, dedicated to the processor, we delve into the subject of transistors and the manufacturing process at the time.

However, reducing the process carries a significant risk, and that ise logic gates of transistors are getting thinner, which increases the probability of electrical leaks in state changes. A chip with more transistors is therefore more difficult to transfer to the wafer, and its technical and economic feasibility is much more fragile.

An interesting rumor assures that Intel would be considering the use of a new nomenclature to refer to its manufacturing processes that allows it, in principle, to show in a more realistic and clear way how advanced its manufacturing processes are compared to those of its main rival, TSMC. There is nothing final, but the source of this information points out that Intel’s 7nm process could be defined, directly, as 5nm. Personally, I do not think that Intel will adopt that strategy, mainly because it could generate a strong controversy, but it is clear that it is not fair to maintain that direct comparison when the density of transistors is so different.

To finish, I leave you an estimate of the maximum density of transistors of each of the main manufacturing processes of Intel and TSMC, ordered from smallest to largest, so that you get an idea of ​​the differences that exist between them:

Intel 14nm: up to 37.5 million transistors per square millimeter. 10nm TSMC: up to 52.5 million transistors per square millimeter. 7nm TSMC: up to 91 million transistors per square millimeter. Intel 10nm: up to 101 million transistors per square millimeter. 5nm TSMC: up to 171 million transistors per square millimeter. Intel 7nm: up to 250 million transistors per square millimeter. 3nm TSMC: up to 290 million transistors per square millimeter.