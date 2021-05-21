Intel Core i5-11400: could it work without heat dissipation?

Although the current protagonism of the Intel catalog is taken by Tiger Lake-H for laptops, other current chips, such as the Intel Core i5-11400 they also deserve a lot of attention. And it is that in the mid-range is, in the end, the choice by the majority, who seek a balanced position between price and performance, and in this regard the 199.99 euros of the Intel Core i5-11400 at 2.6 gigahertz they are a very interesting proposition.

We talk about a processor for desktop systems, with 6 cores and 12 threads, and that despite starting from a base frequency of 2.6 gigahertz it can go up to 4.4 gigahertz. All this with a TDP of 65 watts and quite reasonable needs when it comes to heat dissipation systems. This explains that despite having only been on the market for a month, the Intel Core i5-11400 has already become a fairly chosen option for the mid-range.

Now, when we talk about the fact that the Intel Core i5-11400 is not a very demanding chip in terms of heat dissipation, we do not mean that it is possible to do without these elements. And although this is something that we could already imagine, the photographer specialized in chips Fritzchens Fritz has verified it and, as a result, offers us a tremendously interesting video, in which we can see what happens if we try to use this processor in such special conditions.

To clarify the most obvious doubt, what we learn by watching this video is that the Intel Core i5-11400 cannot work without heat dissipation systems. That is, it cannot do it under normal conditions, and although it is capable of performing some tasks with a special configuration, the result of doing so can be disastrous for the chip. Now, knowing this, let’s see what Fritz’s test has consisted of.

To run a processor like the Intel Core i5-11400 it would need to be set to a low power mode. But, of course, the problem is that this chip does not have a low consumption mode, as it is not aimed at the portable market. Thus, Fritz had to make multiple adjustments to be able to carry out this test.

The main modifications were reduce the clock frequency to a constant 800 megahertzAlso disable technologies such as iGPU, AVX and HyperThreading. He also had to modify the VCCSA of the processor cores by -0,200 mV to prevent the processor from trying to scale its performance. Lastly, even though the Intel Core i5-11400 can handle up to 128GB DDR4-3200, for the test it was downgraded to DDR4-1333 speed.

Another important element is that, to perform the test, Fritz adjusted the system processes to use only one of the processor cores, and with that configuration he was able to carry out some tests, while capturing the temperature of the chip during them and, as we can see in the video, it shows how the core 1 of the Intel Core i5-11400 is getting temperature, while the rest remain inactive.

The story, as you may have imagined, does not have a happy ending, and it is that after several tests, the temperature rose above what the Intel Core i5-11400 is capable of withstanding and in consequence, the chip was totally useless. However, it must be recognized that the simple fact that it was able to function for a time is quite surprising.