Alder Lake-S will be the successor to Rocket Lake-S, an architecture with which Intel will bet on the big.LITTLE structure to shape a rather curious configuration since, in theory, the most powerful processors based on this architecture will have a configuration of eight high-performance cores and eight low-consumption cores. Yes, this means that they will have a total of 16 cores, and that they will be able to work simultaneously when necessary.

Interesting, but we must keep in mind that the Alder Lake-S series will combine two core blocks with very different performance. The first block will mount up to eight high-performance cores based on the golden cove architecture, whose CPI will be higher than that of the Willow Cove cores, present in Tiger Lake and Rocket Lake-S, and the second block will use up to eight cores Gracemont, architecture that succeeds Tremont, both used in the series of processors Atom.

Having such a configuration allows manage multithreaded task execution more efficiently depending on the workload they represent. For example, if we run an intensive application that can optimally parallelize up to six cores, an Alder Lake-S processor would divide that load into six of the eight cores in the high-performance block. If the workload is less intense, it could do the same with the low consumption cores.

Alder Lake-S will use the LGA 1700 socket and support DDR5

The official website of Intel has confirmed the existence of Alder Lake-S, and also the LGA 1700 socket. As we have seen on previous occasions, this new architecture will not only mark an important evolution due to its big.LITTLE configuration and the increases in CPI terms that it promises, but also for everything it represents at the platform level.

According to the latest information we have had the opportunity to see the motherboards with LGA 1700 socket will support DDR5 memory and they will use the standard PCIE Gen4, and will have a life cycle of between two and three years. One of the great pending accounts that Intel has is, precisely, the longevity of its platforms, and it seems that with Alder Lake-S they could begin to “redeem themselves”.

If everything goes according to plan, the launch of Alder Lake-S will take place sometime in 2021. We are not clear what manufacturing process this architecture will use, but considering that Rocket Lake-S will reuse the 14nm (+++ version), the most sensible thing would be for that one to finally make the leap to 10nm.

The successor to Alder Lake-S will be Meteor Lake-S, an architecture about which we have little information. We only know that it should come between 2022 and 2023, which will be compatible with the LGA 1700 socket and which will use DDR5 memory.