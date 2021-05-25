Intel COMPUTEX keynote address promotes innovation without limits

TAITRA today announced its COMPUTEX 2021 keynote address on May 31 with participation from Intel led by Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Michelle Johnston Holthaus.

Starting at 10 a.m. Taipei Time (7 p.m. Pacific Time, Sunday, May 30, 2021), Intel’s virtual conference will provide a first-hand look at how new CEO Pat’s strategies Gelsinger, along with the forces of a rapidly accelerating digital transformation, are unleashing a new era of innovation at Intel, just when the world needs it most. The live broadcast and replay of the presentation can be seen here.

Johnston Holthaus will welcome Steve Long, Corporate Vice President of Sales for Intel’s Customer Computing Group, and Lisa Spelman, Corporate Vice President and Group General Manager of Xeon and Memory, to discuss how Intel innovations help expand human potential by expanding the potential of technology. This includes collaborating with partners to drive innovation across the entire technology ecosystem, from the data center and cloud to connectivity, artificial intelligence, and the smart edge.

To see Intel at COMPUTEX 2021, visit: https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html.

Information about COMPUTEX TAIPEI (also known as COMPUTEX):

Founded in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the world’s leading trade shows for ICT, IoT and startups with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystems. Jointly organized by the Taiwan Foreign Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the Taipei Informatics Association (TCA), COMPUTEX, based on Taiwan’s comprehensive ICT clusters, covers the entire spectrum of ICT industry, from established brands to startups and from the ICT supply chain to IoT ecosystems. With strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities, and protection of intellectual property rights, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors seeking partners in global technology ecosystems. Follow COMPUTEX on its website www.computextaipei.com.tw and on Twitter, @computex_taipei, using the hashtag #COMPUTEX.

Read more

Information about the COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid:

As a pioneer in technology, COMPUTEX has been at the forefront in embracing digital transformation. This year, COMPUTEX will launch the “COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid”. As the organizer of the event, the Taiwan Foreign Trade Development Council (TAITRA) introduces the computing capabilities of AI into the exhibition to make COMPUTEX a global model and aims to offer an exceptional exhibition experience by presenting the platform in line: #COMPUTEXVirtual.

Information about TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan’s leading non-profit trade promotion organization. Sponsored by government and industry organizations, TAITRA helps companies expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and has five local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches around the world. Together with the Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and the Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network that is dedicated to promoting world trade.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005708/en/

Contacts