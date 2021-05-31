Intel brings 5 ​​GHz to slim notebooks with its Tiger Lake processors

Intel has expanded its 11th generation processor portfolio with two new chips designed for laptops. Specifically, the brand has announced the Core i7-1195G7 and Core i5-1155G7, two products with four cores and eight threads that also come accompanied by Intel Iris Xe GPUs (with 96 EUs in the case of the Core i7 and 80 EUs in the case of the Core i5).

These new processors are part of the Tiger Lake family, whose members are manufactured following a 10 nanometer process. The two models, moreover, operate in the 12-28 watt window, like the rest of the UP3 class chips, mainly intended for laptops.

The base frequency of the Intel Core i7-1195G7 It is 2.9 GHz, although, using Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology, it can go up to 5 GHz. No Intel processor belonging to the UP3 series is capable of reaching such a high clock frequency. The Core i5-1155G7On the other hand, it has a base frequency of 2.5 GHz, but reaches up to 4.5 GHz thanks also to the Turbo Boost technology.

Both the Core i5 and Core i7 support DDR4 RAM at 3,200 MHz and LPDDR4X at 4,266 MHz. Neither of them, of course, are compatible with LPDDR5 RAM.

Intel also launches a 5G modem for laptops

In 2019, Intel announced the sale of its modem division to Apple. So how did the company launch such a product in 2021? The key is MediaTek. Intel has partnered with this company to launch an M.2 module called “Intel 5G Solution 5000” that allows connection to 5G Sub-6 GHz, 4G LTE and 3G networks. The exeption? 5G mmWave networks, which offer higher bandwidth than Sub-6 GHz, but have significantly less coverage.

This module can be connected to the networks of operators such as AT&T, Verizon, Telefónica, Deutsche Telekom, Docomo, Orange, T-Mobile or Vodafone. Also supports all three major desktop operating systems (except macOS): Windows, Chrome OS and Linux. Therefore, any interested manufacturer will be able to take this product, implement it on their computer and offer their buyers cellular connectivity through an eSIM.

