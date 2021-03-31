Intel and Google cancel their participation due to COVID-19

Intel and Google just got off the Mobile World Congress 2021Therefore, they join the group of companies that will not have a presence in Barcelona. According to Axios correspondent Ina Fried, Google declined to participate in MWC 2021 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

A Google spokesperson mentioned that the technological will not exhibit at the mobile fair this year. “Following our current COVID-19 travel protocols and restrictions, Google has made the decision not to exhibit at Mobile World Congress this year.” the company said.

In the case of Intel, the company It will not have a physical presence, but it will be digital in order to protect your employees. “The health and well-being of our employees remains our top priority. In accordance with our policies related to the ongoing pandemic, our presence at this year’s MWC will be digital only. ” he claimed.

Developing

