The chip giant unveiled last week the new Intel Comet Lake-S processors, based on the 14nm ++ process we saw in the Coffee Lake Refresh series and configured with up to 10 cores and 20 threads. This new generation uses LGA1200 motherboards with 400 series chipset, which means we need a new motherboard to be able to use them as they are not compatible with LGA1151 socket.

On previous occasions we had talked about the Rocket Lake-S and Alder Lake architecture, but it was not clear to us how those two generations would fit in the Intel roadmap. Today, thanks to a new leak, we have been able put some order in this little “chaos”.

The first thing we must be clear about is that Rocket Lake-S will be a generation that will give life to the Core 11 and that will coexist with the Intel Comet Lake-S. Its launch is expected later this year, will use the 14nm +++ manufacturing process and they will have a configuration of up to 8 cores and 16 threads. In effect, they will have fewer cores and threads than Core series 10, but they will compensate it with a more advanced architecture, Willow Cove, what will allow them to offer a higher CPI.

These new processors will use LGA1200 socket motherboards with a 500 series chipset and will feature PCIE Gen4 support. They will be compatible with motherboards equipped with a 400 series chipset that use the 10th generation Core processors, but if we want to access PCIE Gen4 technology we will have to change the motherboard.

Intel Alder Lake will be the successor to Rocket Lake-S

We have, then, Rocket Lake-S as successor to the Comet Lake-S in process of 14 nm +++ and with an architecture that will finally improve the IPC. The next move by Intel will be Alder Lake, a generation of processors that will mark an important turning point in the sector by betting on a big.LITTLE settingThat is, it will combine high performance cores with high efficiency cores.

This new generation will arrive between 2021 and 2022, will use the Golden Cove architecture, successor to Willow Cove, in its high-performance Core cores and Gracemont in its high-efficiency cores. They are expected to come in configurations of up to 16 cores, divided into a block of 8 high-performance cores and another of 8 high-efficiency cores. It will be interesting to see all the implications that such a configuration ends up having in the PC world.

As we can see in the attached table, this architecture will, in theory, give life to the Core series 12, will use the new LGA1700 socket and the 600 series chipset and will be compatible with the DDR5 RAM. This fits perfectly with the information we had previously seen associated with AMD and the use of DDR5 memory, which led us to 2022.

Finally we have Intel Meteor Lake-S, an architecture that will succeed Alder Lake and that will be compatible with the LGA1700 socket. Its launch would take place between 2022 and 2023.