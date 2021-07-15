Intel Alder Lake-S: Full Specifications

Intel Alder Lake-S processors will arrive, if all goes according to plan, later this year. With a release date so close, it is easy to understand that the leaks, and the leakage of information, are becoming more and more intense. Just yesterday we had the opportunity to see a first performance test that included the Core i9-12900K, the Core i7-12700K and the Core i5-12600K, and today we had the opportunity to discover new details about the rest of the processors that will give forms the Intel Alder Lake-S family.

The new generation of Intel Alder Lake-S processors will be divided into two large groups, the «K» series, which will come with the multiplier unlocked and allow to overclock, and the series “A”, which will have the multiplier blocked and therefore will not allow overclocking. This is how the Core i9, Core i7, Core i5 and Core i3 ranges based on the Intel Alder Lake-S architecture will be configured, according to a new leak:

Intel Core i9 K-Series: It will have 8 high-performance Golden Cove cores with HyperThreading technology (16 threads) and 8 high-efficiency Gracemont cores, a total of 16 cores and 24 threads.

Intel Core i7 K-Series: It will have 8 high-performance Golden Cove cores with HyperThreading technology (16 threads) and 4 high-efficiency Gracemont cores, a total of 12 cores and 20 threads.

Intel Core i5 K-Series: It will have 6 high-performance Golden Cove cores with HyperThreading technology (12 threads) and 4 high-efficiency Gracemont cores, a total of 10 cores and 16 threads.

Intel Core i9 A-Series: It will have 8 high-performance Golden Cove cores with HyperThreading technology (16 threads) and 8 high-efficiency Gracemont cores, a total of 16 cores and 24 threads.

Intel Core i7 A-Series: It will have 8 high-performance Golden Cove cores with HyperThreading technology (16 threads) and 4 high-efficiency Gracemont cores, a total of 12 cores and 20 threads.

Intel Core i5 A-Series: It will have 6 high-performance Golden Cove cores with HyperThreading technology (12 threads) and 0 high-efficiency Gracemont cores, for a total of 6 cores and 12 threads.

Intel Core i3 A-Series: It will be the basic range, it will have 4 high-performance Golden Cove cores with HyperThreading technology (8 threads) and 0 high-efficiency Gracemont cores, which gives us a total of 4 cores and 8 threads.

Intel Alder Lake-S: Three important things to be clear about

Our regular readers already know that Intel Alder Lake-S will be a hybrid architecture with big.LITTLE structure, which means that these processors will combine high-performance cores, based on the Golden Cove architecture (successor to Willow Cove, used in Intel Tiger Lake processors) with high-efficiency cores based on the Gracemont architecture. The operating system will be in charge of assign the workload to each of those blocks of cores, according to the specific needs at all times.

Some models will only come with high-performance cores, but in principle this will be limited to the less powerful (and cheaper) versions. In addition to everything we’ve said so far, there are three very important things that you should keep in mind About the new Intel Alder Lake-S processors:

They will be compatible with the PCIE Gen5 standard, successor to the current PCIE Gen4, which will double the bandwidth, and with DDR5 memory, the next standard within high-performance RAM, it promises to double the current maximum speed.

They will use a new socket, and new chipsets. The socket used is known as LGA1700, and the new series of chipsets will be identified under the 600 series. This means that, in order to use the Intel Alder Lake-S processors, it will be necessary to buy a new motherboard.

They will have an integrated Intel Gen12 (Xe) GPU that, in the most powerful models, will integrate up to 256 graphics cores or shaders, as we told you at the time in this article. This, together with its high CPU core configurations, leaves us with a generation that is going to have quite high TDP (125 watts in PL1 and 228 watts in PL2).