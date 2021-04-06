Integridad transfers the alleged racist incident between Cala and Diakhaby to Competition

04/06/2021 at 4:20 PM CEST

The Integrity department of the RFEF has informed the Competition Committee of the events that occurred during the dispute of the match between Cádiz CF and Valencia CF on April 4, due to an alleged racist incident. Maintaining the consideration of an alleged manifestation, these facts, the department understands that this incident would require the action of disciplinary bodies, due to its alleged seriousness, which is why this situation is reported to the aforementioned Committee.

Only this fact, as we already told yesterday in SPORT; it is normal to stand at the opening of an extraordinary procedure. Opening of the procedure that implies the appointment of an instructor who will order, as established by the same Code, “cHow many steps are appropriate?“In a period not exceeding one month, the instructor must propose the dismissal or make known the statement of charges with the alleged sanctions.

In this second case, the interested parties must be notified so that, within a period of ten business days, they can express the allegations they deem appropriate. After that time will be when the instructor raises the file with the sanction proposal to the Competition Committee. It is the federative disciplinary body that finally decides whether to ratify the instructor proposal. Sanction that, if any, may be appealed to the Appeals Committee or CAS.

Penalty considered very serious

And then there are the disciplinary consequences if it is finally proven that the alleged insult existed on the part of Cala. Because the Disciplinary Code, as we already explained in SPORT; considers these acts as very serious according to point c of article 69:

“Statements, gestures or insults made in sports facilities, which involve a manifestly humiliating treatment for any person due to their racial, ethnic, geographical or social origin, as well as religion, ability, age, sex or sexual orientation, as well as those that incite hatred or seriously violate the rights, freedoms and values ​​of people & rdquor ;.

In addition, an economic fine of 18,001 to 90,000 euros

It is article 72 of the same Code where it establishes the possible disciplinary consequences in the case of active participation in racist acts. Considering as active the realization “of statements, gestures, insults or any other conduct”.

In section one it is clear that the commission of said infractions may impose “Disqualification from holding positions in the sports organization or suspension or deprivation of a federative license, when the person responsible for the events is a person with a federative license”, as is the case of the Cádiz footballer. The article goes on to state that “The sanction may be imposed temporarily for a period of two to five years ..”. The same article provides for a financial penalty for clubs, coaches, footballers, referees and managers of 18,001 to 90,000 euros.

Given the seriousness of the sanction, the most logical thing is that the Cádiz player, if the sanction is confirmed, is exposed to article 107 relative to the passive repression of xenophobic behavior and that establishes that the sanction will be “from month to two years or of four or more meetings in the same season “. In this case the financial fine ranges from 6,001 to 18,000 euros.

Within this scope is article 89 relating to notorious and public acts that violate the dignity and sporting decorum that establishes a “fine in the amount of 602 to 3006 euros, disqualification or suspension for a period of one month to two years or at minus four games, or total closure from one game to two months “. And in the same terms, article 100 is expressed regarding serious conduct in good sportsmanship, which speaks of the same economic amount and a sanction between four and ten games.

Sanctions that can always be appealed to the Appeal Committee and, ultimately, to the Administrative Court of sport.