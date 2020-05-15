Photo: External source

Santo Domingo Dominican Republic. – The Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has not stopped the ingenuity and desire to work of a group of engineering students from the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo (INTEC) that for the second consecutive year has been selected to participate in the Rover Challenge of Human Exploration from NASA, which takes place in Huntsville, Alabama, United States, virtually.

The fruit of hard work has been rewarded with recognition as one of the best teams or “top teams” for printing 3D parts. The team is made up of Katherine Nicole Amarante de la Cruz, Matthews Rosario Espinal, Omar Felipe García Rosario, Juan Francisco Chiriboga, Valentín López Jiménez, Jorge José Lara Collado, Leslie Matiel Rosario Espinal, Manuel Alejandro María Reyes, Julio Francisco Núñez Sánchez and Mariely Toribio Rodríguez.

The competition consists of designing, building and testing technologies for mobility devices in different environments, which could be used for future explorations on planets, moons, asteroids and comets, explained Professor Ezequiel Díaz from the INTEC Engineering Area and team coordinator .

Professor Irvin Cedeño, coordinator of the Mechatronics Engineering career, who is leading the project, stated that “it is a source of pride for the university to receive a communication from NASA indicating that our team has been selected as one of the Top Teams in 3D printed tools, about our sample collection system for the space. But more importantly, it is a source of great pride for our country, “he said.

To enter the competition, students had to fill out NASA requirements and forms, and make several reports on design status at each step of the process. To achieve the achievement they have obtained, they used various technological resources, including simulation programs.