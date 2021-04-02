INTA, this is the Spanish space research program | Technology

Although it is not talked about often, Spain has been a great ally in the space race. Today, the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (INTA) can boast of having reached Mars.

When it comes to space exploration, rockets, satellites and other space events in history, Spanish researchers are rarely mentioned, but the reality is that their work has been of great importance. Sample of them is the history of National Institute of Aerospace Technology (INTA).

From the arrival of man on the Moon for the first time in 1969, until the last landing on Mars in 2021, Spain has been involved in many of the great space missions. All this history goes back almost 80 years ago, when during the dictatorship the need for Spain to have a center dedicated to aeronautical research was raised.

May 21, 1942 the creation of the National Institute of Aerospace Technology or INTA appeared in the Official State Gazette. Institution that continues to work to collaborate in the development of aeronautical technologies in the 19th century, such as the promotion of drones and their use both in the military and in business.

One of the first milestones that can be attributed to INTA, took place a few years before Neil Armstrong stepped on the lunar surface. In 1974, the space baptism of Spain took place, NASA’s DELTA rocket put INSTASAT into orbit, the first “made in Spain”. It was a microsatellite with a useful life of two years, which was responsible for the study of electrons in the ionosphere by means of called the FARADAY effect.

The collaboration between Spain and NASA dates back almost to the beginnings of the famous American space agency. A year after its creation (late 1950s) they were already working with Spanish engineers to install the first space station on Spanish soil, in Maspalomas. A strategic point for the first moon landing. The Buitrago station also helped NASA to be in constant contact with the astronauts visiting the satellite.

INTA’s history is full of successes and failures. They have dedicated themselves to creating satellites, missiles, even space rockets INTA-100, INTA-300B, INTA-600, Argo and Capricorn. These are the result of the Capricorn government program that was born in 1990 and closed in 2000, for which the construction of the La Isla de El Hierro Space Launch Center, the Canary Islands always very present in all our space adventure.

Another milestone of this institution in recent years is the incorporation of Patricia Ortega, the first woman general of the Armed Forces who was appointed in 2019 as deputy director general of Terrestrial Systems of the INTA. This event went more unnoticed than the last great collaboration of Spain with NASA and which has been celebrated in style in 2021.

The Perseverance it arrived in the month of February to the surface of Mars with a spectacular landing. On board there is a MEDA weather station (Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer) developed

in Spain. Years before, Curiosity also carried the REMS (Rover Environmental Meteorological Station), both designed by the CSIC-INTA Astrobiology Center. A few months after reaching its 80th birthday, this institution has marked a new achievement in its long history and it will certainly not be the last.