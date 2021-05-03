Insurers’ poor performance drags Hang Seng red

Beijing, May 3 (EFE) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed today with losses of 1.28%, in part due to the poor performance of insurance companies during the session.

The selective lost 367.34 points to 28,357.54, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, lost 1.04%.

Not a single one of the sub-indices knew the green: Services fell 0.10% and Real Estate, 0.57%, while the indentation deepened in the sub-index of Commerce and Industry (-0.84%) and, above all , in Finance (-2.04%).

In the latter sector, all stocks closed in the red, with the most notable losses on behalf of HSBC (-3.17%).

The three insurers of the selective, AIA, Ping An and China Life, did not end the session much better stops: -2.58%, -2.47% and -2.02, respectively.

The state oil companies staged a day of contrasts, since Sinopec scored the juiciest gains of the day, with an advance of 1.29%, but Petrochina lost 0.35% and Cnooc, 0.97%.

Among real estate companies, only Longfor Group was saved, with 0.21%, while China Overseas achieved the worst result in the sector, with -1.42%.

There were no advances among telephone operators, since China Unicom did not change its price, and China Mobile fell 0.58%.

The dairy company Mengniu Dairy was the worst stop of the session, with losses of 3.49%.

The volume of business for the day was 95,850 million Hong Kong dollars (12,339 million dollars or 10,239 million euros).

