Insurers and pharmaceutical companies pull the Hang Seng, which increases 1.11%

Beijing, May 14 (EFE) .- The main reference index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed the session today with an advance of 1.11%, caused by the good results of the companies’ titles pharmaceutical companies and parquet insurance companies.

The selective Hong Kong added 308.9 points to 28,027.57, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, grew 0.63%.

Commerce and Industry was the only one of the sub-indices to close in the red (-0.03%), while Real Estate increased 0.13%; Services, 0.47%; and Finance, 2.7%.

Therefore, it was in this last sector where the best results were harvested: the three insurers -AIA, China Life and Ping An- ended the day with gains of 6.08%, 2.98% and 2.65%, respectively.

Banks were not far behind, with HSBC, for example, 1.88%, China Construction Bank 1.8%, and Bank of Communications 1.39%.

Pharmaceuticals were also protagonists, and CSPC Pharma led in percentage of profits, with 10.64%, by 3.54% of Sino Biopharm.

The state oil companies closed the week with a different sign: Cnooc lost 0.46%, while in the case of Petrochina it was -0.64%, and Sinopec, 0.98%.

Digital commerce companies Meituan and Alibaba were the worst stops of the day, with losses of 3.02% and 4.13%, respectively.

The business volume of the session was 150,870 million Hong Kong dollars (19,425 million dollars, 16,024 million euros).

