Insurance for your classic car, from just 37 euros

With AMV Legend you can insure your classic cars and motorcycles in a simple and cheap way and group them in a single annual policy. We give you all the details.

Autopista.es for AMV Legend

June 4, 2021 (14:00 CET)

Secure your classic cars easily and cheaply.

Do you have a vehicle in your garage that is 20 years old or more and you drive less than 5,000 kilometers a year? Do you have several classic cars and / or motorcycles? You may not know him, but AMV Legend gives you an interesting solution for insure all your jewelry on wheels in a single policy, with insurance tailored to your needs and at an unbeatable price.

From 37 euros you may insure your classic vehicle completely online, quickly and easily. With the pricing from AMV Legend you can discover your price in just 2 minutes and, in addition, group from 1 to 6 vehicles in a single policy, with a series of prices that are decreasing depending on the number of vehicles to be insured. In this way, you could get save you up to 77 percent in the price of your insurance.

AMV Legend offers you different options to insure your classic cars.

You just have to meet some conditions: that he vehicle – or motorcycle – is 20 years or more old So what do not travel more than 5,000 kilometers a year with it. You can contract from a basic third party insurance, adding options like Burglary and Fire, or directly to All risk. Also, you can add optional coverages: travel assistance / tow truck and coverage for driver accidents.

With AMV Legend, with more than 40 years of experience in the insurance sector, you will be able to split and choose different payment methods. Also, you can include an additional driver, even if your partner will always be included in the policy. The company serves both private users like professionals and dealers. It’s more, you can insure large fleets (of more than 6 vehicles) and with interesting benefits; yes, in that case they will attend you personally. You can contact AMV Legend through their Web page, by email to amvlegend@amv.es or by phone, by calling 91 121 93 22.