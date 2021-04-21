Insurance broker, company or online comparator?

Car insurance it is an immovable expense that can subtract a good pinch from the driver’s pocket every year. When taking into account certain factors to save when hiring the policy, it is interesting to adopt an intelligent attitude from the first step, that is, from the search for the company with which to insure the vehicle.

There are several options available for looking for good insurance. The first of all is contact the insurance company directly and, for a few years, the possibility of compare prices between companies through online search engines it can also help us save money.

However, from the consulting firm Prisma they have revealed the option of have the experience of an insurance broker as the most suitable to get the best ratio between coverage and price in the vehicle policy. According to the ‘Insurer’ of this consultancy, hiring a car policy can be up to 44% cheaper if done through a broker insurance than by another system.

What is an insurance broker?

The insurance broker is “a distributor in the sector that independently markets policies from multiple insurers”, as indicated by the CEO of E2K and promoter of Prisma, Higinio Iglesias. “His professional training gives him the ability to objectively interpret certain keys of the insurance market, whose practical result brings an undoubted benefit to the consumer “.

The strong point of these professionals in relation to automated systems is to offer a reasoned and detailed comparison of automobile insurance, which influences both the quality of the product, its price and its effectiveness.

On the other hand, the difference with insurance agents is their relationship with the company: they are linked to a company while the runners are independent. This feature allows the broker to offer the client tailored insurance taking into account the needs to be covered and the budget available.