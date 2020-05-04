Since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in São Paulo, I have been asked about its coverage in insurance policies. Again, the answer is it depends. It depends on the policy, the risk, the clauses and the wording. Hiring insurance is a legal act and contracting it, within the limits of the law, is a perfect legal act, that is, it has effects and cannot be canceled under claims such as “the insured did not know”.

If the reason for the hypothetical irregularity is written with the emphasis required by consumer legislation, there is no need to talk about “the insured did not know”. In this case, the insured person did not know why he did not read the contract, consequently, his ignorance cannot be invoked as a cause for annulment of a perfect legal act.

Thus, if in the excluded risks clause the policy lists epidemics and pandemics, the insurer, with due regard for the wording of the contract, can deny the indemnity of a claim arising from an epidemic or pandemic.

Excluded risks are risks that, although they may be covered, or are generally listed in the risks covered by the insurance, are not indemnified in the event of an accident, as long as they are clearly listed in the excluded risks clause, which must be highlighted with emphasis, to call the insured’s attention to a topic that reduces their rights.

It is common among the excluded risks to include war, revolution, terrorism, nuclear accidents or explosions and leaks of nuclear material, malicious acts of the insured, etc.

Among the excluded risks, most policies include pandemics and epidemics. It was there that the matter entered the lives of several people who, when claiming indemnities, especially in travel insurance policies, due to losses resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, had their requests denied, based on the exclusion of pandemics or epidemics in the excluded risks clause.

Why are pandemics and epidemics included in this clause? The answer is simple: private insurers are not big enough to answer for the indemnities generated by the great catastrophes that befall the society.

Just as an insurance company cannot cope with the Nazi holocaust or the Hiroshima atomic bomb explosion, it is unable to face an event with the potential to kill millions of people, such as a pandemic or a major epidemic. These events can only be supported by the Public Power, through actions conducted by the States, the only bodies with the capacity to assume losses of this nature. But this is the international rule, which in Brazil applies only more or less. That is, what holds true for nations where legal security is the cornerstone of social order, may not hold true for nations like Brazil, where legal security is a highly debatable and changing subject. Even more when the subject is the perfect legal act that says that a pandemic should not be compensated by an insurance company, but that, on the other hand, it has an omitted state, failing to help millions of people affected by it.

In addition, in some situations, the insurers themselves tacitly modify the exclusions of their policies, by attending, as was the case with private health plans, victims of dengue, chikungunya, flu, measles, etc., all of which are epidemics, therefore, risks excluded, but which had the costs of insured treatments paid for by them.

Those who treat dengue cannot claim that the coronavirus is an excluded risk for not paying the costs of its treatment. It must be said that private health plans, as far as I know, attended to the victims of the pandemic without raising any objection.

The other situation that could create some friction is that of life insurance, which tend to be excluded for pandemics and epidemics, but which, here, should also not generate greater tensions. The main insurers have already informed that they will pay the compensation for deaths caused by covid-19, so there is no need to consider falsifying the death certificate, as has been suggested in more than one social network.

* PARTNER WITH PENTEADO MENDONÇA E CHAR ADVOCACY AND SECRETARY GENERAL OF THE PAULISTA DE LETRAS ACADEMY

