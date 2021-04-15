Insuperable? Luis Miguel dedicated a success to Alejandra Ávalos | Instagram

The outstanding Alejandra Avalos assured in an interview, to be the impossible love of the singer Luis Miguel, who apparently when trying to conquer her faced her rejection for what he would dedicate a song, assures: “It does not exceed me.”

It was a successful 1990 song released by the so-called “Sol de México” and of which, Alejandra Ávalos affirms, she was his inspiration, “I have everything except you.”

According to the version provided by Alejandra herself, the topic describes how she refused to have an affective relationship after he tried to conquer her, apparently “Luismi” could not overcome it and the song is the reflection of said slight , according to the 52-year-old artist.

“Just her friend”

At the time I rejected his conquest and that is why Mr. Luis Miguel no longer wanted to go out with me or talk to me again and I think that is something that he will never overcome. Inside me, I just wanted to be her friend, “Avalos said.

At one point, Alejandra Ávalos ended up revealing to the press, which of the great themes of Luis Miguel was referring to:

The man had romances with extraordinarily beautiful women, he did not need anything or anyone. “I have everything except you”, that’s where I leave them for homework, “he added with a smile.

The reporters questioned the host, announcer and actress Alejandra Margarita Ávalos Rodríguez, if “Micky” had dedicated it to her, to which she later agreed.

The song, written and produced by Juan Carlos Calderón, of Spanish origin, wrote some of the most famous lyrics that in the voice of the “divo de México” would become a success.

“I have everything except you” was released as the first single of 20 years from the seventh album (1990) by the star and “music icon” inside and outside of Mexico.

Another of the artist’s great themes is that of “A man seeks a woman” also in the handwriting of the renowned composer who began to collaborate in 1985 in the career of the current leading figure in the show.

“Figures like the composer always stay very close to the life of the artist” explained the actress of theater, film and television.

They are based on the moments that singers go through, and few pay more attention to certain details

What are you doing with who are you if you just finished a romance or not and this is one of those songs he composed for Luis Miguel that just talks about what I’m saying, he ended.

On the other hand, although Ávalos went through the life of Luis Miguel and they held some meetings where the “show-woman” from Mexico reiterates the chivalry and originality that has distinguished him with women, his past bond with the “Sun” would not be reflected in history like the case of Alicia Machado.

Date and time of the premiere Luis Miguel: The Series

Before the next premiere of the second season of the “La Media Vuelta” interpreter’s series, rumors and controversies about his life are the order of the day.

The acclaimed production would finally arrive this coming Sunday, April 18, on the Netflix platform at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

The series, produced by MGM and Gato Grande, will arrive to continue revealing part of the life of the “music star”, so users are now more than ready to continue learning more details of his professional and personal life thanks to the content platform.