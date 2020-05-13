MADRID. For Susana Cristo and other parents of autistic children, the blockade in Spain is especially heartbreaking and has led to insults, harassment and even fines.

Unlike most Spaniards at the moment, autists are legally entitled to go for a walk, but the government only specified it a week after declaring a state of alarm, and both the police and the population are often unaware of the situation.

“Although we have put up a sign on the ground floor warning of Olivia’s needs and being alone in a garden with the flowers, some (neighbors) have called the police, others have yelled at us, taken photos of them,” says Cristo , 36, when she describes the times she and four-year-old Olivia have ventured into the garden of their Madrid building.

Physical stimulation is vital to the well-being and development of people with autism, who have difficulty grasping symbolic and imaginary concepts.

“It is very difficult because autism is an invisible disability,” says Beatriz García, communications technician at the Spanish Autism Confederation. “People don’t think you can walk around for health reasons.” Spain, which for a month has applied one of the strictest quarantines in Europe, began to soften it by allowing the reactivation of part of its industry due to the decrease in the rate of new infections, but the population remains confined.

Spain has registered more than 18 thousand deaths from the coronavirus, with one of the highest death rates in the world.

INTERRUPTED ROUTINES

It is estimated that there are 450,000 people with autism in the country.

“A woman yelled at us from her balcony that she would also like to go for a walk with her boyfriend,” says Irene Donoso, 22, who is now afraid to accompany her younger brother Marco, who is autistic, on their daily walks in her neighborhood. Madrid.

“Marco is tall, healthy looking. With masks, you don’t necessarily see that we are brothers, and that he is different,” said Donoso, who explains that alterations in his routine can make autistic people withdraw.

The Spanish Autism Confederation launched on March 26 a platform where autistic people, their families and caregivers can report incidents arising from the alarm.

Almost 40 percent of incidents reported so far refer to authorities questioning or fining autistic people for being outdoors, as well as harassment of civilians.

Movement restrictions have disrupted – and may have jeopardized – the learning progress of young children with autism.

Thanks to in-person therapy, Olivia went from having difficulty communicating with gestures to saying her first words, and from a chronic disordered sleep to sleeping 10 hours every night.

Now, with confinement, sleep difficulties have returned.

For family members, confinement is forcing difficult decisions between continuing professional activity and preserving the progress so difficultly achieved in the cognitive abilities of their loved ones.

.