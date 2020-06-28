The user can interact with the head of the popular Marvel character through an application for mobile devices.

In the world of technology we have seen all kinds of bluetooth speakers that stand out for wearing the face of a well-known character, as is the case of Bender, the robot bender from Futurama. However, users and businesses are not inspired by their favorite characters to create just speakers. For example, Hasbro recently launched « Deadpool’s head », which is 100% controllable with your mobile and that you can control through an application.

Since Hasbro have created a deadpool head, the popular and thug superhero from Marvel, which can be controlled with the mobile phone. A life-size device that contains over 600 pranks, sound effects and name calling inspired by the superhero of the well-known company. This Deadpool head has been put up for sale at a price of $ 100, which makes it an ideal product for collectors, thanks to the partnership between Hasbro and Marvel Legends, as reported by Android Police.

It should be noted that it is not just a statue without a body, but this head of the well-known superhero has a series of built-in sensors and motors that make it an interactive toy. For example, when such a head is placed in a dark room, the toy make a joke the moment you detect that the lights come on. In the same way, it is also capable of responding when it detects movement close to its position and will always mock the person’s physique when it grabs its head.

On the other hand, it should also be noted that this « Deadpool head » has an interesting application for mobile devices, which can be installed and downloaded completely free of charge. An app to control the head and everything Deadpool says, from make scary pranks and even set an alarm. Of course, and to the regret of fans of the character, users will not hear the voice of Ryan Reynolds, actor who brings the superhero hooligan to life on the big screen.

However, this head does feature Deadpool’s witty, carefree pranks, though the voice is only available in English. It should be noted that this toy requires 4 1.5 VC batteries to function. Hasbro has set the release date of the « Deadpool head » to next September 1Although you can currently pre-order for $ 100. If you are a fan of the Marvel character, you are undoubtedly a good opportunity to hear and see Deadpool every day at your home.

