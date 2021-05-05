Insua suffers a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee

05/05/2021 at 9:08 PM CEST

Pablo Insua, defense of the Sports Society Huesca, suffers a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right kneea, detected after tests carried out by the Barça club’s medical services this Wednesday.

The Galician footballer withdrew from training with visible knee discomfort and immediately left the session to carry out the tests that have determined the extent of his injury, which will make him miss the rest of the season.

In the coming days, the day and place in which the player will have to undergo surgery will be decided, the club reports. Insua has played 21 games this season, 20 of them in LaLiga Santander and one in the Copa del Rey.