Let Vladimir Nabokov speak: “Lolita is not a wicked girl. She is a poor girl who corrupts (…) And it is very interesting to consider, as you journalists do, the problem of the silly degradation that the character of the nymphula that I invented in 1955 has suffered among the general public. Not only the perversity of the poor creature was grotesquely exaggerated but the physical aspect, the age, everything was modified by illustrations in foreign publications (…). They represent a young woman with opulent contours, as was said before, with blonde hair, imagined by idiots who never read the book ”. In 1975, during an interview with Bernard Pivot in the Apostrophes program, where he went with the written answers and a teapot with whiskey, Nabokov apostatized from the Lolita that had been celebrated for more than a decade by the cinema and magazines. The Stanley Kubrick version released in 1962, with Sue Lyon as the protagonist, was implanted in the universal imagination as a prototype of the perverse teenager capable of driving an adult crazy, far from the original by Nabokov, who insisted in that interview: “Outside the Mr. Humbert’s maniacal gaze there is no nymph. That is an essential aspect of a singular book that has been falsified by artificial popularity. ”

More than six decades after its publication, Lolita continues to speak. Although the reasons are different. The writer Laura Freixas, in an article in this newspaper on February 21, attacked the novel: “It is written in such a way that it makes us forget that it is wrong to rape girls.” In a debate held days later in EL PAÍS, he added: “It has been interpreted very widely in such a way that it justifies violence by saying that it is a love story.” Freixas insisted that his defense of creative freedom does not exempt the author from a certain ethical responsibility.

“Art has an extraterritoriality in the field of morality, which is earned with quality”, says José-Carlos Mainer, Professor of Literature at the University of Zaragoza, contrary to what is politically correct permeates the readings on the creation. “I am afraid it will be very difficult for the history of literature, of art, to resist the combined assault of morality. It has already happened with Savonarola, who at one point was about to take over the Renaissance in Florence, but it is terrible that it happens again when we have a historical experience of what happened, “he reflects.

Lolita was mythical from the beginning of time. Its first version was published in a French pornographic editorial, Obelisk Press. The four American publishers to whom Nabokov sent copies rejected the text. According to the novelist, he played one of the three taboo subjects for a US publisher. The others: interracial marriages between blacks and whites and the happy lives of long-lived atheists. An editorial adviser saw in it the “Old World perverting the New” and another “the young America perverting the old Europe.” Until it came into the hands of Georges Weindenfeld who, encouraged by Graham Greene, bought the rights in Britain.

In the book Un officio de locos (Ivorypress), the editor confides to journalist Juan Cruz that he outlined a strategy to create a favorable climate for publication. There was almost a mini-crisis in the British cabinet: a subcommittee had to decide whether to prosecute or imprison the publisher or to authorize the circulation of Lolita. “We printed the book and sent three copies,” Weindenfeld recalled. He attached a letter to them: “If you really think it is pornography against the opinion of these experts who say it is quality literature, I am ready to stop the publication.” Finally, with three votes in favor and two against, the text came to light.

The dilemma then lay in the transgression of a still narrow sexual morality, that of the late 1950s, in a Puritan society. Today the debate has shifted towards the vocation of the work: love story or history of child abuse and sexual abuse. “No author is responsible for the interpretation that is made of their works. Myths are constructed by circumstances beyond the control of the author ”, defended the writer Sergio del Molino in the debate with Laura Freixas. And in an article he wrote: “Lolita talks about depravity, perversion, decadence, evil, loneliness, and America, among many other things.” “It is not an apology for rape,” he insisted, “but if it were, it should not be burned at the stake.”

Nor does the psychoanalyst and writer Lola López Mondéjar endorse the artistic restrictions, although “the creator must know that he is subject to the criticism of his contemporaries.” In 2016 he published Cada noche, cada noche (Siruela), where he fictionalized the life of Dolores Schiller, Lolita’s daughter. In his opinion, Nabokov’s work is “the pederast’s brilliant and self-justifying narrative of his inability to resist the attraction he experiences for girls.” She distinguishes between the book and her readings: “Lolita’s reception obviated the abuse, forgot the false prologue that opens the novel and that should have guided her reading, and rejoiced with Humbert’s desire, elaborating a myth that responds to hidden eroticism of many men. “

No one ventures what Vladimir Nabokov would say today. It could be a clue what he wrote in 1956 at the end of the book: “I am not a reader or author of educational novels and, despite what John Ray says [falso prologuista]Lolita lacks moralizing claims. For me, a work of fiction only exists insofar as it gives me what I will call, plain and simple, aesthetic pleasure ”.

From ‘pin-up’ to wind-up toy

The look of each era is on the covers of Lolita. Anagrama has just taken an iconographic turn with the drawing of the Korean Henn Kim, which breaks with the image of the teenage apprentice of femme fatale, to present her as a manipulated young woman, a toy to wind up, “a redesign that talks to new generations of readers,” says Silvia Sesé, director of Anagrama.

The stamp founded by Jorge Herralde first published the work in 1986 in a translation by Enrique Pezzoni – signed as Enrique Tejedor – without the fragments censored by the Argentine dictatorship. In 2003, a new translation by Francesc Roca retrieved the original. Anagrama calculates that the work has sold more than 200,000 copies in Spain.

