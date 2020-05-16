Political scientist Sérgio Abranches has been defending in recent years that impeachment is a “traumatic process” and a “serious political rupture” in the country’s young democracy, and also a symptom of the dysfunctions of our political model – a fragmented multiparty presidentialism that demands from the Plateau made a major effort to cultivate a coalition in Congress; and federalism with a strong concentration of power by the federal government.

The mayor in a photo archive; political scientist Sérgio Abranches highlights says Rodrigo Maia is acting ‘in the name of tranquility that doesn’t exist’ to Bolsonaro’s attitudes

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

As highlighted in his book Coalition Presidentialism – Roots and Evolution of the Brazilian Political Model (Companhia das Letras, 2018), two impeachments in 30 years cast doubt on “whether it is possible to speak of a fully functional institutional regime”.

Still, in the face of dozens of impeachment requests that are already piling up in the House against a new target sitting in the chair of the Presidency, Abranches tells BBC News Brasil that a process to remove Jair Bolsonaro is necessary, as his government is himself “an undesirable break for Brazilian democracy”.

“This is what makes all the difference: neither Fernando Collor nor Dilma Rousseff invested against democracy. In fact, they respected the rules of the game very much,” he said in a telephone interview on the 11th, referring to former Brazilian presidents who were victims of impeachments.

Already the responses with “kid gloves” from Congress and the Judiciary to Bolsonaro’s attitudes show that the risk to democracy is even greater, since the institutions that must guarantee their principles are not using their powers for this, criticizes Abranches – if simply with disapproval notes as if they were “student associations” or any “civil society entity”.

Even if he defends Bolsonaro’s departure, the political scientist is cautious when assessing the likelihood that impeachment will occur – above all because of the signs that the mayor, Rodrigo Maia, has been giving. However, he acknowledges that some of the main ingredients needed for the impeachment “recipe” are already hanging around Bolsonaro, especially the low popularity and a weak base in Congress.

‘Neither Fernando Collor nor Dilma Rousseff invested against democracy’, says Abranches of impeached presidents, in contrast to Bolsonaro, who works ‘against democracy from within’

Photo: Disclosure / Francisco Cerchiaro / BBC News Brasil

After the BBC News Brasil telephone interview with the political scientist, there was a new chapter in the relationship between Maia and Bolsonaro. On Thursday 14, after Bolsonaro complained about Maia in a meeting with businessmen, for his conduct of provisional measures in the Chamber, the two had a meeting. After her, the mayor told reporters that he defended the president to seek the “points that unite”: “the important thing is that everyone can return to sit at the table and discuss the ways”.

In the Judiciary, Abranches recognizes as the first “serious action” against Bolsonaro’s behavior the ongoing investigation, reported by STF Minister Celso de Mello, to ascertain the possibility of inappropriate interference by the President in the Federal Police. The investigation was prompted by accusations by former Justice Minister Sergio Moro.

In the interview, the political scientist also spoke of the rapprochement between Bolsonaro and Centrão’s parliamentarians; and the disputes in Brazilian federalism exposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the main parts of the interview.

BBC News Brasil – You often refer to impeachment as a traumatic process, a sign of a still unstable democracy. In the current term, even opposition parties, such as the PT, hesitated to assume a clamor for Bolsonaro’s impeachment with similar arguments. Would his eventual impeachment be an undesirable break for Brazilian democracy?

Sérgio Abranches – No, because the Bolsonaro government is an undesirable break for Brazilian democracy. This is what makes all the difference. Neither Fernando Collor nor Dilma Rousseff invested against democracy. In fact, they respected the rules of the game very much.

Recently, I was writing an article about the importance of politologists starting to analyze the issue of the environment, and I spoke of the importance that Brazil has already had in these multilateral forums, which it is losing completely because the Bolsonaro government is destroying Brazilian diplomacy and policies for protecting biodiversity and combating climate change.

I remembered that Collor, in one of the most dramatic moments of the scandal that led to his impeachment – his brother’s accusations – was presiding over the meetings of heads of state during Rio-92. And he presided over it with the greatest tranquility. He let the whole process go without any attempt to interfere with the freedom of the institutions they were investigating, nor the freedom of the press, although he was evidently indignant at the things that came out.

In the case of Dilma, she did not try to interfere in any way, and during the PT governments, there was no attempt by the federal government to interfere in the Federal Public Ministry (MPF).

Now, we are seeing exactly the opposite. The president offends the press, tries to interfere with the autonomy of the Federal Police. It has already interfered in the autonomy of the MPF with the nomination of a candidate off the list (triple, with indication of names by the prosecutors themselves, as was usual in other administrations), and who has been dispatched with the president at the Planalto Palace, which is an exorbitance.

So, in fact, we are experiencing a situation of abnormality, of chronic political instability, which started right after Dilma’s re-election.

And Bolsonaro has already committed a lot of crime. The hall of common crimes and responsibility that Bolsonaro has already committed goes far beyond everything that weighed on Collor and Dilma for their impeachments. So he has more than a legal basis to do and more than a political reason to do, because he is conspiring, working against democracy from within. As (Prime Minister) Viktor Orbán does in Hungary.

And institutions are not yet responding with sufficient strength or proportionate to the degree of risk that Bolsonaro poses to Brazilian democracy. Both Congress and the Judiciary have been very lenient.

BBC News Brasil – Some recent example ofsinsufficient reaction occurs to you?

Abranches – The response to Bolsonaro’s departure to the door of the Army Headquarters in Brasilia (on April 19), where he delivered a speech before a group calling for the closure of Congress and the Supreme Court, which called for an act of exceptionality that would interrupt the the Constitution, and that called for military intervention with Bolsonaro in power. This is a crime. To preach against democracy and defend the closing of institutions is a crime – from the point of view of the president, a crime of responsibility.

This was too serious – in my opinion, it was the great watershed.

What was the response of Congress and the Judiciary? Grades. Notes written in moderate terms, as if it were just a small slip. It was not a small slip. It was a very serious act of attack on democratic institutions. This case is emblematic of the disproportion between the absurdities that Bolsonaro commits and the answers with kid gloves that Congress and the Supreme Court give.

These institutions are not student unions, they are not unions, they are not a civil society entity – they are powers of the Republic, and as such, the answer must be institutional, using their powers, and not a disapproval note.

After a day of splinters, Maia and Bolsonaro had a new meeting this Thursday (14)

Photo: Isac Nóbrega / Presidency of the Republic / BBC News Brasil

BBC News Brasil – But there are ongoing actions (targeting Bolsonaro’s behavior), both in the STF and in Congress.

Abranches – Now, at the STF, for the first time there is a serious action underway, led by Dean Celso de Mello. In Congress, there are several requests for impeachment, as always, against Fernando Henrique, against Lula, against Dilma, against Temer …

The point is that only against Collor and Dilma, the mayor, for different reasons – and in the case of Eduardo Cunha (ex-president of the House), for spurious reasons – did he accept the impeachment request.

What Rodrigo Maia is doing is what the presidents of the Chamber have done since the Fernando Henrique and Lula governments, which were democratic and normal governments, where impeachment was not applicable as Bolsonaro’s impeachment was.

But Rodrigo Maia is acting with a degree of condescension, in the name of a tranquility that does not exist – failing to direct, allow, the Chamber to use its powers.

BBC News Brasil – Does this condescension perhaps have to do with his political interests?

Abranches – Do not know. This thing of attributing reasons to the behavior of individual political actors, this dilemma of attribution, is a very complicated thing.

“Ah, because he is connected to Centrão”. No, I don’t think so.

“He has a non-conflicting nature, he likes commitment.” I don’t know either, I never did Rodrigo Maia’s personality analysis.

BBC News Brasil – But there are several ministers of the DEM (Maia’s party) in the government.

Abranches – Yes, but always with the proviso that the DEM is not in the government, that the appointments did not pass through the leadership, etc. This question of attribution is very complicated.

I imagine that one of the reasons – and that Rodrigo Maia knows how to do very well, like few others – is his assessment of the plenary temperature. Perhaps he thinks the plenary temperature has not yet reached the point where it is safe for him to follow an impeachment process, lest it appear that it was a personal attempt that failed.

But really, in all honesty, I don’t know why (Maia is opting for “condescension”).

BBC News Brasil – What about Alcolumbre (Davi Alcolumbre, president of the Senate, also of the DEM)?

Abranches – His pattern of behavior is clearer: he is much more governmental than non-governmental. He does not have the same degree of response that Rodrigo Maia has considering who elected him in the Senate. Rodrigo Maia knows that the coalition that elected him in the Chamber of Deputies has a large component of the opposition, including the left. So, he evidently has to make decisions trying to reconcile the governing group with the “rodriguista” coalition, which supported him for the election.

Alcolumbre, on the other hand, weighs less than the coalition that elected him, not least because his election was incidental, fortuitous – this is not the case with Rodrigo. And he (Alcolumbre) has less legitimacy, less capacity to control the plenary, so his case is different – staying more with the government is convenient for him.

For Sérgio Abranches, Bolsonaro’s departure the demonstration that asked for military intervention in front of the Army HQ on the 19th was a watershed at risk for democracy

Photo: REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino / BBC News Brasil

BBC News – Why did you previously speak of an “finally serious action” by the Supreme Court?

Abranches – Serious because Minister Celso de Mello took all the necessary initiatives to make possible an investigation and a process against the common and responsible crimes that Bolsonaro committed when putting pressure on Moro to change the Rio de Janeiro superintendent of the Federal Police.

He (Mello), from the STF’s point of view, did everything that was in his reach, his legitimate and constitutional power. He has instructed the process with speed and seriousness. It is conducting the process as it should, according to the costume – as the Americans say, by the book.

The problem is that there is a piece of the Judiciary that is limping: the Attorney General.

There is no guarantee. (Augusto) Aras’ degree of reliability is low. Therefore, he has to prove that he is capable of taking an exempt position, and not favorable to Bolsonaro, regardless of the indication of crime. If he files, he refuses to file a complaint; or to file a complaint against Moro, will be defrauding the role of the MPF and will be giving a very clear demonstration that the MPF has politicized, that the PGR has politicized.

By filing the case, there is nothing the Supreme Court can do about it. I imagine that there are procedures for analyzing the behavior of the attorney general. I am not a lawyer, I do not fully understand how it would work, but I think there are, shall we say, disciplinary procedures that can be applied if his decision in favor of Bolsonaro is too blatant. But this is the future, we are speculating.

BBC News Brasil – In the case of the Army HQ, it was not the first time Bolsonaro has spoken out against democratic institutions. What was different about that episode?

Abranches – The whole symbolic charge.

In other demonstrations (by Bolsonaro supporters), there were other de facto demands. They were rehearsals of the same thing, but in fact there were other demands: in favor of Moro, the fight against corruption, and some isolated groups calling for the closure of Congress and the Supreme Court, “outside Maia” and so on.

Not at the Army HQ, no. It was an exclusively anti-democratic demonstration. There were only posters, banners and slogans against democracy. Too close for him not to read.

What he claimed, that he had other demands that day (besides the request for military intervention), is not true.

And at the door of the Army HQ, evidently an important message.

“Ah, but it was Army Day”. Does not matter. What matters is that they went to the door of the Army to ask for military intervention against democracy, closing the STF, the National Congress, and an institutional act that interrupted the 1989 Constitution. Crime, all crime.

What would have been the correct attitude of the government? Tell the police to dissolve the demonstration with tear gas, as they do with the others.

It is a watershed, has a very strong symbolic charge, and is a manifestation too explicit to be disregarded.

There was a strong demonstration, supported by the president, against democracy, and a weak response from the other powers, which have an obligation to defend democracy.

BBC News Brasil – Today, Bolsonaro’s rejection is close to 40%, not yet in the majority, as you point out as one of the important characteristics for impeachment.

Abranches – It’s getting there. In fact, there are three to four surveys going on, in some it has already passed 50%. There are obviously methodological, sample issues, very complicated technical issues today (with the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions for doing face-to-face research).

With the attitudes he has taken towards the pandemic; with aggressive attitudes against the press, against democracy; and with the economy as it is, I find it very unlikely that it will maintain its popularity at a security level.

From the point of view of the popular support base for an impeachment process, it is close to that, if it is not already there.

What is making a difference? We are living in such an abnormal situation (with the coronavirus pandemic).

The parliamentarian takes into account the opinion poll. But it is not the poll that informs you in a major way about the president’s support.

What informs you about support for the president is when he returns to his constituencies and listens to the murmur of the people, listens to his constituencies. This is the real opinion poll, and it cannot be done, because politicians are out of personal contact with their voters.

The parliamentarian returns to his house (outside Brasilia), then the pilgrimage begins. Visits, electoral cables, demands are coming … He listens – he is a professional of this – and draws his conclusions. When he returns to Brasilia, he knows who to stay with: with his voters or with the government.

If the government is strong, he returns to Brasília as a government; if the government is weak, it comes back as an opposition.

But this is not happening in the same way today, because it is difficult for the politician to move from eye-to-eye of electoral cables and voters to the telephone or WhatsApp. Perhaps the temperature will take a little longer to be perceived.

And there is the fact that a part of these parliamentarians is surviving a huge scare, because many traditional politicians have not been reelected. Those who are there are doing another calculation: will my voter stay true to me? Because if he is not going to elect me, I better take advantage, take as much as I can from the government, and then I will do something else, but at least I will wear shoes.

This anomalous situation can produce a certain swelling in the support base for Bolsonaro in Congress. But he has minimal conditions to form a strong support coalition. It will always be a weak, erratic and volatile base, and expensive, very expensive.

He will have to give a lot of budget, and this will create a problem for him with the economic team. This attempt to form a base after refusing to form a coalition when it had the strength and resources to do so – right after the election – is not a comfortable situation for either parliamentarians or Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro in Congress at the beginning of his term; political scientist assesses that the president’s race for support from Centrão is late and will inevitably constitute a ‘weak, erratic and volatile and expensive base’

Photo: Marcos Oliveira / Senado Agency / BBC News Brasil

BBC News Brasil – Could this approach by Centrão reverse a situation that is heading towards impeachment?

Abranches – I don’t know if the painting is heading for impeachment, I think the painting has already knocked on the impeachment door several times and has returned.

Bolsonaro has already given plenty of reasons for the impeachment, but the fact that no lawsuit has been run shows that it is far from happening.

The approach of this type of Centrão is his class. He knows how to play this game, what these guys like, what they want.

But this group has a type of demand that is incompatible with the current situation – of austerity imposed by the pandemic. Another factor that hinders the success of this endeavor is the problem with the economic team, which hates public spending.

On the other hand, it is a small policy, not one that generates macro results. It is not a policy that allows the construction of political projects. It is not a coalition, it is a collusion – in fact, the objective there is to protect Bolsonaro from the impeachment process.

When he seeks this alliance, this collusion, with the most rotten part of the Centrão – parliamentarians already condemned, others in the process of being so – will have no important macro-political result for the country. He will not be able to make any relevant decisions with this base call.

The government is paralyzed.

At the beginning of the government, he had two pillars: the economic one, with Paulo Guedes (Minister of Economy); and Lava-Jato, the fight against corruption, with Moro. One of them ended (with the departure of Moro). The other (economic), rocks but does not fall, due to the number of times Bolsonaro sabotages Paulo Guedes’ projects.

The government has no project: those presented are not walking; provisional measures are rejected. The little he manages to approve is because Congress takes on the task with him – makes changes and approves another project.

The model remains coalition presidentialism. If the president does not have a solid, consistent multiparty majority in Congress, he does not govern.

BBC News Brasil – This government brought the novelty of a greater bet on thematic, rather than partisan, benches.

Abranches – This was bound to go wrong from the beginning.

BBC News Brasil – But they explain these circumstantial agendas that advanced in Congress, right?

Abranches – Only the agenda that interests these thematic benches (advances).

For example, ruralists. They are divided into most of the guidelines that are not ruralist.

The bullet bench can only approve its guidelines, it is divided into other issues; like the Bible bench.

You are unable to build a consistent, coherent coalition with thematic benches. That is why he (Bolsonaro) failed.

BBC News Brasil – Considering your studies on the other impeachments and what you are saying now, could you predict that Bolsonaro’s impeachment is unlikely today?

Abranches – It’s hard to say, you see. At this moment, Rodrigo Maia has already given all the demonstrations that he is not willing to open an impeachment process, so he (the process) is not moving forward.

The process by the Supreme Court will depend a lot on Aras. Then we would have a first test. In this case, it is more predictable – if Aras denounces, the possibility of Bolsonaro avoiding an authorization (from the impeachment process) is low.

‘There is a piece of the Judiciary that is limping: the Attorney General’, says Sérgio Abranches about Augusto Aras (photo)

Photo: TSE / BBC News Brasil

BBC News Brasil – Federalism is a topic that you work with a lot, highlighting that in Brazil the federal government centralizes much of the budgetary and management power. With the slogan “More Brazil, less Brasília” during his campaign, Bolsonaro also seemed to have a criticism in that sense …

Abranches – It was Bolsonaro’s lie, he never believed that.

Paulo Guedes was the one who believed, he doesn’t believe anymore, because actually doing “More Brazil, less Brasília” means giving up power. This is not Bolsonaro’s project, he wants more power.

BBC News Brasil – The current pandemic has even exacerbated this, with Bolsonaro making frequent accusations against governors and the Supreme Court having to take a position on the responsibilities of the entities (the Supreme Court decided in April that mayors and governors have autonomy to decide their policies of social isolation) .

Abranches – Exactly.

Governors have some autonomy but do not have the resources. For most States and municipalities, what really counts (for your cash) are transfers from the State and Municipality Participation Fund.

And when you look, everything depends on authorization from Brasilia, on the guidance of Brasilia, there is a lot of uniformity in education, in health, which shouldn’t have …

Any governor, any mayor, knows better than his population needs than any technocrat in Brasilia.

All the federations I know are decentralized and have autonomy – they all work better than the Brazilian one. Both the small ones, like Canada, while the big ones, like the United States.

BBC News Brasil – Going back to something that you even mentioned at the beginning of the conversation, about the instability in democracy from 2014, which many people attribute to the PSDB’s questioning the result of the presidential elections (after defeat for the PT candidate, Dilma Rousseff, the party asked the High Electoral Court that year to audit the process to verify its fairness).

Abranches – I think it was a serious error of behavior by Aécio Neves to contest the result, because it was an unusual thing – the elections had been considered reasonable all the time.

I don’t think this is the beginning of instability, because it was due to the inability to deal with Dilma’s coalition; and the decline of the economy.

There is another important aspect, also observed with Bolsonaro, which is to frustrate the voter. Dilma was re-elected promising economic growth, and that did not happen; it released the prices of gasoline it had compressed artificially for purely political reasons, and produced inflation.

That is, the exact opposite of what she promised the voter – the non-PT voter, as the PT voter is more faithful. But no PT president was elected by the PT vote alone, but by a much larger electoral coalition, bringing together people who had voted for Fernando Henrique.

In fact, a part of those who elected Fernando Henrique elected Lula, Dilma and elected Bolsonaro – this changing vote in Brazil is an important part of the elections.

Fernando Henrique also frustrated the electorate by promising currency stability, devalued and inflation rose. He lost popularity forever – because of frustration. There was no impeachment, but he lost the election, making no successor.

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

