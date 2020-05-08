One of the most beloved characters in superhero cinema is Deadpool interpreted by Ryan Reynolds, but despite the great popularity of the genre in youth audiences, its two installments have been rated R due to the large number of high-sounding words and extreme violence, so it is not highly recommended that children watch this film, given this , the protagonist has an idea, Ryan Reynolds asks them to show Tobey Maguire like Deadpool.

After the disastrous way of showing the character in ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’, Ryan Reynolds sought to make a version as close to the comic, that’s how ‘Deadpool’ emerged, the first movie in the superhero genre to be rated R, something that was somewhat risky for the 20th Century Fox, but that became a great success to remain in the public taste.

In recent days the actor answered some questions through his social networks and one of the most striking was that Ryan Reynolds asks to show Tobey Maguire as Deadpool, this after being asked if he should show the film to a 4 year old:

“No. Get on Spider-Man (from 2002) and tell him he’s Deadpool. It’s what I do with my kids. Remember to look him straight in the eye when he lies. Good luck.”

No. Put on Spider-Man (from 2002) and tell him it’s Deadpool. It’s what I do with my kids. Remember to look him straight in the eye when you lie. Good luck. 🕷 https://t.co/FbDhj69a7x – Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 12, 2019

Apparently neither Ryan Reynolds He has shown his children his work as Deadpool, but that may have to change in the coming years, since now that he is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he may have to put aside the R classification to adapt to a version for the whole family. .