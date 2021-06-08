Instant Cup Noodle Soups will no longer have stickers on the lid to reduce the use of plastic waste



More and more companies are trying to recycle or use less plastic materials.

Photo: YOSHIKAZU TSUNO / . / .

The quick soup brand, Cup Noodle, will no longer have the sticker that keeps the paper lid closed on the Styrofoam cup. The Nissin company, which makes the famous product, announced that it has decided to cease the production of stickers as a way to reduce its contribution to plastic waste by 33 tons.

The purpose of these stickers was to prevent steam from escaping from the container after boiling water was put on the noodles. The elimination of these stickers will mainly affect Cup Noodles sold in Japan, where they have been sold for 37 years, according to Mashed.

This sticker was a stylish alternative to close the lidBut the company found that people always managed to cover their noodles in other ways, be it by putting a book on top or by wedging a fork between the cover and the glass. So he decided that he could do without the sticker without causing any problems for his customers.

Instead of the sticker, Cup Noodles will have two flaps on the lid that will allow it to be kept closed without steam escaping.

More and more companies are trying to recycle or use less plastic materials, although some do not have methods as effective as Cup Noodle.

For example, it should be remembered that in April Taco Bell announced that it would start a recycling system for sauce packets. However, this system received criticism, especially from Greenpeace, whose Oceans Campaign Director, John Hocevar, said: “It is time for Taco Bell to think outside the box, not invent more failed greenwashing strategies to (have) headlines on Earth Day ”.

The problem is that recycling sauce packets, if it were to be feasible at all, does not fix the contamination created by making them. Greenpeace’s argument is that if Taco Bell really cared about reducing its carbon footprint, they would not even offer sauce packages, but would instead look for other options where it does not use them such as putting the sauce directly on the food.

The difference between Cup Noodle and Taco Bell soups is that the latter wanted to introduce unnecessary complexity so as not to affect the manufacture of sauce packets, while that Nissin has modified his Cup Noodle to really provide a solution against plastic.

–You may also be interested: Why is instant ramen soup so cheap?