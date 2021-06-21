Instant Air Fryer on Sale 2021 – Amazon’s Instant Pot’s Vortex Pro Air Fryer Discount

Thanks to an assortment of new air fryers, it’s possible to enjoy something crispy and delicious without firing up your oven. And if you want to pick up an air fryer for less, Amazon’s taking $ 30 off the Instant Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven as part of its Prime Day Deal lineup for 2021.

Instant Vortex Pro 9-in-1 Air Fryer

Instant Pot amazon.com $ 149.99

$ 129.95 (13% off)

Yep! The same company that brought you your treasured Instant Pot has distilled its multi-purpose, game-changing technology into an air fryer. Simply stick your ingredients inside this oven, select the “air fryer” setting, and this gadget will make a crispy dish in a snap … and with 95 percent less oil.

Of course, in true Instant fashion, this oven can do a lot more than air-fry your favorite food. Whether you’re craving roasted veggies, broiled fish, or a fresh batch of focaccia bread, this oven can do it all. You may never use your oven again.

