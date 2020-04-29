Among the many new features that MIUI 12 includes, its wallpapers are probably one of the most striking changes introduced by this new version. Not only because of the new static images, which as is tradition in each new version of the brand’s software, are of high quality, but rather because of the new animated wallpapers introduced by this edition of MIUI.

It has only been a few days since the announcement of the new version, and the community of independent developers –in particular, the one in charge of bringing this project to reality has been the linuxct developer– has already been able to bring dynamic MIUI 12 backgrounds to other Android devices. In fact, today is already possible install this collection of backgrounds in any Android terminal following a few simple steps.

So you can install MIUI 12 live wallpapers on your Android

The wallpapers that make up this collection are called Super earth” and “Super mars”. They are two wallpapers that show Earth or Mars in motion, with animations depending on the user’s actions – for example, when unlocking the mobile. In the video on these lines you can see how one of these funds works; As you can see, the animation shows a zoom from a satellite view of planet Earth to an aerial image.

As stated by those in charge of porting the funds app to any Android device, this application should work on most Android devices with a version of the system equal to or greater than Android 8.1 Oreo. To test them, it is only necessary download and install APK files that we provide in the link under these lines.

Which phones will receive MIUI 12, and when will they

Xiaomi has already confirmed the dates where the MIUI 12 deployment will begin among its mobile catalog. Depending on the model, the update will arrive throughout the different months of this year. The complete list consists of a total of 36 terminals of different ranges, and is as follows:

Last week of June:

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30

Behind them:

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi CC9 Premium Edition

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

By last:

Xiaomi Mi Note 3

Xiaomi Mi Max 3

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi Mi 6X

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Xiaomi Redmi 6

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi 7

Redmi 7A

Xiaomi Redmi S2

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi Note 8

