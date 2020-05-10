With Boot Camp, you can install Microsoft Windows 10 on your Mac, and then switch between MacOS and Windows by restarting your Mac.

What you need to install Windows 10 on Mac

The latest MacOS updates, which may include updates to the Training Ground Assistant. You will use the Boot Camp Assistant to install Windows 10.

64 GB or more of free storage space on your Mac’s startup disk:

Your Mac may have as little as 64GB of free storage space, but at least 128GB of free storage space provides the best experience. Automatic Windows updates require that amount of space or more.

If you have an iMac Pro or Mac Pro with 128 GB of memory (RAM) or more, your startup disk needs at least as much free storage space as your Mac has.2

An external USB flash drive with a storage capacity of 16 GB or more, unless you’re using a Mac that doesn’t need a flash drive to install Windows.

A 64-bit version of Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro on a disk image (ISO) or other installation media. If this is your first time installing Windows on your Mac, it must be a full version of Windows, not an update.

In case your copy of Windows came on a USB flash drive, or if it has a Windows product key and doesn’t have an installation disc, download a Windows 10 disc image from Microsoft.

If the copy of Windows is included on a DVD, you may have to create a disk image of that DVD.

How to install Windows 10 on Mac

To install Windows, use the Boot Camp Assistant, which is included with your Mac.

1.- Use the Boot Camp Assistant to create a Windows partition

Open the Training Camp Assistant, which is in the utilities folder of your applications folder. Then follow the on-screen instructions.

If you are asked to insert a USB drive, connect the USB flash drive to your Mac. The Boot Camp Assistant will use it to create a bootable USB drive for Windows installation.

When the Boot Camp Assistant asks you to set the size of the Windows partition, remember the minimum storage space requirements in the previous section. Set a partition size that fits your needs, because you can’t change its size later.

2.- Format the Windows partition (Boot Camp)

When the Boot Camp Assistant ends, your Mac restarts with the Windows installer. If the installer asks where to install Windows, select the BOOTCAMP partition and click Format. In most cases, the installer selects and formats the BOOTCAMP partition automatically.

3.- Install Windows

Disconnect any external devices that are not needed during installation. Then click Next and follow the on-screen instructions to start installing Windows.

4.- Use the Boot Camp installer in Windows

Once the Windows installation is complete, your Mac starts in Windows and opens a “Welcome to the Boot Camp Installer” window. Follow the on-screen instructions to install the Boot Camp and Windows support software (drivers). You will be asked to restart when you are done.

If the Boot Camp Installer never opens, open the Boot Camp Installer manually and use it to complete the Boot Camp installation.

If you have an external display connected to a Thunderbolt 3 port on your Mac, the display will be blank (black, gray, or blue) for up to 2 minutes during installation.

How to switch between Windows and MacOS

Reboot, then hold down Option (or Alt) ⌥ during startup to switch between Windows and macOS.

