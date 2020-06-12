If you feel ready to install Windows 10 from USB with UEFI support, follow these directions so that you can create a compatible USB boot device to perform this task.

When it comes time to install a clean copy of Windows 10, a USB boot device is usually used to start the computer and proceed through the Windows Setup wizard.

However, if you have a device with a Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI), instead of the legacy basic input / output system (BIOS). It is important to use the correct media, which includes support for the type of motherboard firmware you have.

In this way, you can use various methods to create a medium and thus install Windows 10 from USB if you have a newer type of firmware. For an example, you can use the media creation tool to download the installation files to a removable drive with support for UEFI and legacy BIOS.

Also, you can use third-party tools like Rufus, which make it easy to create installation media with support for UEFI. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to create a USB flash drive that includes UEFI support, using the media creation tool from Microsoft and Rufus.

How to Create a Windows 10 UEFI Bootable Media Using the Media Creation Tool

If you have a computer that uses UEFI, you can use the media creation tool so you can create a bootable USB media. This to do a clean install or update in place of the Microsoft operating system. So to create a bootable media, plug in a USB drive with at least 8GB of space and follow these steps.

First of all, open the Windows 10 download page, on the official Microsoft site. Now, in the “Create Windows 10 installation media” section, click the Download tool now button, to save the file.

Now double-click the file called MediaCreationToolxxxx.exe to open the tool. Just press the “Accept” button to accept the Microsoft terms. Then select the option “Create installation media (USB flash drive, DVD or ISO file) for another computer option.”

Similarly, click the Next button. Optionally, you can deactivate the option “Use the recommended options for this computer”. Now, select the language, architecture and edition of Windows 10 correctly.

If you are going to install Windows 10 on several computers with 32 and 64 bit architectures, go to the drop-down menu called “Architecture” and select the “Both” option. Then click the Next button and select the USB flash drive option.

Click the Next button and select the removable drive from the list. If you don’t see the drive, click the “Update drive list” option.

Similarly, you must click the “Next” button and then click the “Finish” button. Once you complete these steps, the tool will download the necessary files and create a bootable USB flash drive with the Windows 10 installation files. All with support for UEFI and BIOS.

Create a USB bootable media with UEFI support of Windows 10 using Rufus tool

Alternately, you can also use Rufus to create an installation media with UEFI support, using an existing ISO file. You can also use the tool to download Windows 10 files from Microsoft servers and then create bootable flash media.

Create bootable media with Windows 10 ISO

To create a bootable media using an existing Windows 10 ISO file, connect a USB flash drive with at least 8 GB of space and follow these instructions below.

Open the download page from the Rufus official site. In the “Download” section, click on the latest version and save the file to your device.

Now, you must double click on the file Rufus-x.x.exe to start the tool. In the “Device” section, select the USB flash drive with at least 8 GB of space that you have connected to your computer. In the section called “Startup Selection,” click the Select button on the right side of the window.

Then select the Windows 10 ISO file from its folder location and click the Open button. Use the “Image Option” drop-down menu to select the standard Windows installation option.

Likewise, use the drop-down menu called “Partition Scheme”, so that you can select the GPT option. Then, go to the “Target System” drop-down menu to select the UEFI (not CSM) option.

In the “Show advanced drive properties” section, leave the default settings as is.

In the field called “Volume Label”, enter a descriptive name for the USB drive, such as “win10_2004_usb”.

Now, in the section called “File System” and “Cluster Size”, leave the default settings as is and click the “Show advanced formatting options” button. Select the “Quick Format” and “Create Extended Label and Icon Files” options. Then, just click on the “Start” button and press the “OK” button to confirm your selection. Finally, press the “Close” button.

After completing these steps, the tool will create a bootable USB flash drive to install Windows 10 on a UEFI device with the image you have provided.

You can create bootable media by downloading a Windows 10 ISO

If a Windows 10 ISO file is not available, you can use Rufus to download the ISO from Microsoft’s servers and create the bootable USB flash media you need. To create an installation media, connect a USB flash drive with at least 8 GB of space and follow these steps below.

Start by opening the Rufus download page. In the “Download” section, you must click on the latest version of this tool to save the file on your computer.

Similarly, you must double-click the Rufus-x.x.exe file to start the tool. In the “Device” section, select the USB flash drive you have connected. Now, in the “Start Selection” section, click the arrow button next to the “Select” option and choose the Download option.

Now, click on the Download button, which as you will see is now available. Use the “Version” drop-down menu and select Windows 10 and click the Continue button. Now, select option 20H1 (build 19041.264 – 2020.05) to download the Windows 10 May 2020 update, which is the latest update, and hit the Continue button.

Now, go to the drop-down menu “Edit” and select the option Windows 10 Home / Pro and again click Continue. Then, go to the “Language” drop-down menu and select your installation language and press the Continue button. In the “Architecture” drop-down menu select the 32-bit or 64-bit option.

You can find the architecture of your device in Settings – System – About. All this in the Device Specifications section and press the “Download” button.

Now, select a folder location to temporarily download the ISO file from Microsoft servers and click the “Save” button. Go to the “Image Option” drop-down menu to select the standard Windows installation option. In the “Partition Scheme” drop-down menu to select the GPT option. In the “Destination system” section, select the UEFI (not CSM) option.

Go to the section called “Show advanced drive properties” and leave the default settings. In the “Volume Label” field, enter a descriptive name for your unit. Something like “win10_2004_usb”, for example. In the “File System” and “Cluster Size” section, leave the default settings.

Similarly, click the button called Show advanced formatting options and select the options “Quick format” and “Create extended label and icon files”. Now, hit the Start button, then hit the “OK” button, and then hit the “Close” button.

Now you are going to configure the USB with UEFI support

Once you complete the steps, Rufus will run the script to download the Windows 10 ISO file from Microsoft’s servers. Then it will use that same ISO to create a bootable media, which you can later use to install Windows 10 on computers using UEFI.

When you have the USB boot device compatible with UEFI systems, you can use it to start your computer and perform an update or a clean installation of Windows 10.

Now you know how to create a USB drive with UEFI support. Just follow our directions.

