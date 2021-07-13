Install Linux on your iPad | Technology

If you use an iPad, you may find it useful to be able to run Linux within this excellent Apple product. Well, you can get Linux to appear on the Retina display thanks to virtualization.

The fact of having Linux on our iPad It can be a plus for those people who need this operating system for some reason or who simply want to have the opportunity to use it at a certain time.

To achieve this we must perform several tasks, in addition to knowing well what are the requirements we need to be able to have Linux by looking at the screen of our iPad.

It is not a complicated process per se, but we do think that it is only for advanced users and who know the consequences of installing software other than the original on an Apple tablet.

How to install Linux?

Requirements to install it

If we want to run Linux on our iPad, we must be clear about some essential requirements, as is normal.

If we cannot comply with them, it will not be possible for us to install Linux on our iPad in question:

We must have the latest version of the operating system installed on the tablet. If our tablet has the A12 chip, then there will be no problem. Maybe if we have any previous one it can work, but it is something that can vary in the final result. We will need We will need Windows 10 or MacOS for initial installation. In addition, a USB to Lightning cable. Finally, we must be sure that the most current version of iTunes. Sometimes it is convenient to have Apple iCloud installed in the system, so it is also convenient.

Install Alt Store

The first thing we have to do, after verifying that we meet all the requirements, is to configure the alternative and free application store Alt Store on our iPad. This tent can be used for download IPA files, Apple applications.

Something you should keep in mind is that every seven days you will have to re-enable this store on your iPad unless you pay for the Apple developer account and the download of IPA files is unlocked for one year.

The truth is that it is somewhat tedious, but it is what we are forced to do if we do not want to pay or lose the iPad warranty.

To install Alt Store on our iPad we must follow these steps:

We go to the official page of Alt Store. Now we find where it says Download All Server for … and we click on Windows or in Mac depending on our computer. We download it and then install it on our computer.

Install UTM

If we want to use Linux on the iPad we can only do it if we have UTM, a virtualization tool that is compatible with Mac, iOS and iPad iOS.

That is, it can be run on the vast majority of versions of operating systems, yes, minimally current.

Must manually download the UTM IPA file and load it through Alt Store so that it is on the iPad and later install Linux. For that you must download it from this link. Now we must connect iPad to our Windows or Mac OS computer via USB and, of course, it must be unlocked. Now we start AltServer on the computer and we will see how it opens as task tray icon Windows. We click on said icon and select Install Alt Store. At that time the computer will install Alt Store on iPad. Now that we have Alt Store we must make the application trustworthy on our iPad by entering Setting, after in Device administrator and then click on the Alt Store application and the we select as trustworthy. It is time to open Alt Store keeping our iPad connected to the PC. Then we enter the section My Apps and click on the + button in the upper left corner. Once this is done we must find the UTM file that we have downloaded before on the iPad and we click on it to install it. As soon as UTM finishes installing, we can disconnect the iPad from our computer, to continue with the following steps to have Linux on the iPad.

Linux on the iPad

We already have UTM installed on the iPad and we are very close to being able to enjoy Linux on the tablet. For that we must perform a series of tasks, but do not be scared, they are easy as before.

It is about following the instructions step by step and we will end up with an Apple tablet running Linux.

We open UTM and then we click on the button Browse UTM Gallery to see the virtual machines that we have preconfigured in the application. When you find one you like, download it to your iPad. Now open the app Files of the operating system of your iPad and click on extract ZIP file. Then we must click the UTM file that appears and will automatically be imported into the UTM VM application. Once imported, we only have to do click inside UTM and so it will start, to be able to use Linux inside the iPad. Of course, depending on our tablet, a Linux may be better than another.

This is the way we have to be able to enjoy Linux inside an Apple iPad. It is simpler than you could imagine, although it is true that there are quite a few steps.

Many of the lovers of free software will surely agree that Linux on a tablet Apple is a very powerful platform with many options.