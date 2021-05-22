install Cartube in your car step by step

We explain how you can easily use YouTube in your car with Android Auto.

Most people who have used Android Auto agree on what limited which is the platform, due to restrictions imposed by Google. Fortunately, there are tools that allow you to get more out of Android Auto, giving the possibility of installing apps in the car, even if they are incompatible, ‘enabling, for example, the option to watch YouTube videos in a car with Android Auto.

One of those apps is Cartube, a tool that allows use YouTube in the car, despite the fact that by default Google prevents it for security reasons. We are going to explain to you how you can install Cartube in your car with Android Auto, step by step and in the simplest way.

Install CarTube in your car with Android Auto

To install YouTube on Android Auto, it will be necessary to resort to one of the tools that allow you to bypass the app installation restrictions imposed by Google.

In this case, instead of using AAAD, we will use AAStore or Android Auto Store, an unofficial app that has a list of applications available to be installed in the car.

Among them is CartTube, a YouTube app to watch videos directly in the car. Among its most interesting functions, is the possibility of play videos while driving, play the background audio, use playback controls to switch video and much more.

Download the latest version of the AAStore application on your mobile from the Telegram channel of apps for Android Auto.Install the application on the mobile that you are going to use to connect it to the car with Android Auto.Open the AAStore app and, in the list of available apps, install CarTube. You will have to accept the permission requested by the application. A prompt will appear asking if you want to install the application. Accept it and wait for the process to finish, now open CarTube on your mobile and grant it the necessary permissions. If you want, you can log in with your Google account to see your subscriptions, favorite videos, playlists and more. Finally, connect your mobile to your car with Android Auto, and open CarTube from the application drawer. You can now start playing videos.

It is worth mentioning that, despite work properly in its free version, CarTube has a paid version that allows you to unlock all its functions.

Also keep in mind that Google could, sooner or later, block the installation and use of these types of applications for security reasons. In any case, you can enjoy YouTube in your car thanks to CarTube as long as the app is available.

