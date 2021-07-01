Instagram works on its own “Super Follow”

A few weeks ago Twitter announced the Super Follows. Although they have not yet been deployed, they are a five dollar monthly subscription that allows Twitter users to pay for exclusive content. It’s, let’s say, a kind of Patreon for tweeters. Now it is Instagram that works in a similar system.

This is reflected in the screenshots published by Alessandro Paluzzi (a well-known leaker in the world of apps and developer of WaTweaker) and has been confirmed by the company itself to TechCrunch. Instagram has confirmed that the captures correspond to a internal prototype under development which has not been published.

Screenshot proof payment stories

As we can see in Paluzzi’s screenshots, Instagram’s “Super Follows” (they don’t have an official name, for now) seem to be a way to monetize Instagram followers. The idea is as simple as it seems: those who are members (Instagram talks about “members” in the screenshots) of the profile they will be able to access exclusive stories.

#Instagram is working on stories for fan clubs, exclusive stories visible only to fan club members 👀 ℹ️ It is not possible to take screenshots of exclusive stories. pic.twitter.com/GAYvRFVBss – Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) June 21, 2021

These stories would be highlighted with a purple icon to differentiate them from other stories: orange / purple for conventional stories, green for “Best Friends” stories, and a purple icon for exclusive stories. Instagram has not commented on this feature.

#Instagram continues to work on the exclusive stories for Fan clubs 👀 ℹ️ The Exclusive Stories icon will be purple. pic.twitter.com/4Qzzdodeqf – Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) June 24, 2021

The creator of the stories may save exclusive stories in profile highlights so members can watch them again at any time. Instagram has protected them against “normal” users, since the app will not allow taking screenshots of these exclusive stories. We will have to see how the system works.

#Instagram keeps working on exclusive stories for fan clubs 👀 ℹ️ Even exclusive stories can be saved to a Highlight so fans always have something to see when they join. pic.twitter.com/HUBAUCS4fK – Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) June 28, 2021

This is all we “know”, in quotes, so far. The function, as we said, being tested on an internal prototype and there is no news that it will be released anytime soon. There is also no news about its price or requirements at the level of followers or account size. We will have to wait to find out.

Via | Alesandro Paluzzi