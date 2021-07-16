Instagram will recommend its users to use Facebook

07/16/2021 at 8:55 PM CEST

Instagram is conducting a new experiment that leaves its older sister in a bad place: inform users about the dean of social networks, Facebook. The photo-sharing app is experimenting with a notice at the top of users’ main menu encouraging them to see features that are “only available” on Facebook.

“We are testing a way that people who have connected their Instagram accounts to Facebook know the functions that are only available there”

That the company is using one of its applications with 1 billion users to promote another application that also has 1 billion users might seem like a lot of sense, but it is only the last (and perhaps the most aggressive) way that the social network has used Instagram to incentivize people to return to its main application.

The company has been steadily bringing the two apps closer together and encouraging users to link their accounts. Actually a book published last year warned that Zuckerberg was concerned that Instagram might “cannibalize” Facebook..

Facebook notes that only “a very small group & rdquor; of Instagram users who have previously chosen to link their accounts will see the messages, which can be discarded.