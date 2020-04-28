Instagram launched a new feature that allows users to raise funds from a live stream. The option, available from today, will be integrated into Instagram live and it will offer an alternative for people to request donations for non-profit organizations.

“Many people face challenges right now, and we want to do our part to support nonprofits and communities that need it most.” indicates the company in an entry in its official blog, anticipating that 100% of the money raised will go to the organization of our choice.

To make transmissions through Instagram Live with this feature we must do it in the conventional way, which is to touch the camera in the upper left of the Feed – or by sliding to the right – and select “Live”. From there we will tap on the “Fundraising” option and choose the organization we want to help.

Once the transmission by Instagram Live has begun tools to manage fundraising. For example, we will be able to access a list in real time with the accumulated amount and the amount of money that each of the spectators donates, so that we can thank them live for their cooperation.

It didn’t take Instagram a day to offer an option to compete on TikTok. The app, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, launched yesterday the special stickers to make donations to charitable organizations. This feature allows users to send money during a live broadcast or in videos from other creators without leaving the application.

One of the key points of the proposal of Instagram is that 100% of the funds raised go directly to the organizations. Those who make donations through this option within Instagram Live or in the Stories will receive an exclusive sticker cprayed by the Brazilian illustrator Leo Natsume that can be used for a limited period of time.

This sticker will work the same way as “At Home”, which was enabled at the beginning of the quarantine and which groups the stories that use it in one place. The possibility of donating during Instagram Live, as well as stickers will be expanded to more countries in the coming weeks, so that they can select organizations relevant to the region.

