Instagram is one of those apps that lovers usually find on any smartphone and browser. The Facebook photo app only focuses on audiovisual content, sharing images, short and long videos as well as small fragments of video with which you can interact. But in this application it is also very common to send messages, which can be forward with the new instagram feature.

Forwarding Instagram messages is now a reality

Instagram is essentially a photographic social network, which is why most of its capabilities are aimed at its users using the camera as creatively as possible. But this does not prevent occasionally using a word processor to send messages to the contacts you have added. But yes, we must be honest and recognize that writing the same message twice is lazy, so it never hurts to choose forward what you have written.

This feature is present in many social networks or messaging applications, but now it reaches Instagram. This is not aimed at the comments you send to your friends for their posts, but you can send a message that you have already sent to one contact to another. Alessandro Paluzzi has told on his Twitter account that this was already a reality.

The application will give you several options once you send the message. To start, you will have the option to delete a message that you have already sent. Secondly, you will have the function we were talking about, which is none other than forward the message. It is still unclear whether this feature acts as a ‘sneak’ that a message has been forwarded as its sister WhatsApp does.

At the moment, Instagram has this function in the testing phase, so it will have to go through the previous development process to verify that this and other functions that will come soon do so without any failure (or with the fewest possible).