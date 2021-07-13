Instagram will improve its security measures

There are coincidences that are most curious to me, and that Instagram is going to introduce some improvements related to security I think it is a good example of this. And it is that I have already been receiving, by email, messages to regain access to my Instagram account. The funny thing is that I have not requested them at any time, that is, someone is trying to access my account. In case that person is reading me, I’m sorry to tell them that I have two-factor authentication activated, so it will be complicated.

Be that as it may, The attempted theft of accounts on social networks, Instagram among them, is the order of the day, and it can respond to a multitude of interests: from accessing the private information of that account to using it as a vehicle to send spam to all the contacts of the same. And when one is the victim of a robbery of this type, the consequences can be most unpleasant. And the problem is that, on such occasions, users in many cases do not know how to act to regain the security of their accounts.

It seems that on Instagram they have been aware of this circumstance and, in response to this we can read, on their official blog, that Instagram is going to launch Security Check, a system that will guide those people, whose accounts may have been hacked, so that they can restore their security. This way, navigating all the necessary security settings will be much easier.

This process to secure the account is divided into several steps:

Two-factor authentication: It is without a doubt the star measure when it comes to protecting online service accounts. The first step of Security Check will be to activate two-factor authentication. In addition, for this purpose, in the coming weeks It will be possible to use this security system on Instagram using WhatsApp as a channel for the second message.. In my opinion, it can be more secure than SMS, but less than authentication apps, which are the option that I personally recommend.

Review of contact details: A couple of months ago a friend, Mario, lost access to his Twitch account. The problem is that, to regain access, he had to receive a message on his mobile … and a few months ago he had changed his number. As I finish all? Well, with Mario having to create a new account. The same in Instagram, if we lose access to the service, we will need to have it to the associated media, so it is convenient to review them from time to time and make sure, in this way, that they are updated.

Be wary of private messages: Instagram never will send you a DM, the company claims to reinforce a message that is common across many services. Although this is not so much a security measure as a reminder, since DMs are an open door to malware, it is always best to treat them with the greatest possible caution.

Attention to logins: this has to do, very directly, with what I was saying is happening to me lately. When activating two-factor authentication on Instagram, we will receive an alert every time someone tries to log into our account from a device or web browser that Instagram does not recognize as associated with us. These alerts are an important warning that someone is trying to access our account.