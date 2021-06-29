Instagram will end the distinctions and allow all users to include links in stories | Technology

The links in the Instagram stories would reach all users, as has been commented by the product manager of the social network bought by Facebook.

The possibility of including links in Instagram stories is only available to selected accounts and this is certainly uneven. It doesn’t make much sense that only people with huge numbers of followers can share or promote items through links in stories.

So far the requirement to have this feature is to have a verified account or have more than 10,000 followers, but this would change shortly. Instagram is planning to offer links to any user, regardless of their followers or verification.

Of course, it would not be like the classic “Swipe up” or slide up. The method to offer links to other users would be done through a sticker. This sticker would be within the classic menu of Instagram stories, users would have to add it to their stories and paste the link they want to appear inside.

People who see the story can access this link by clicking on the sticker, the operation would not be as gestural as the action of swiping up. But at least it would get accounts that have not been verified to be able to issue links to their followers.

This news comes from the hand of the Instagram product manager, so it is more than true. Although it would be done as a test, to check the type of use that people make of the possibility of adding links to their stories. They have also commented that if the tests go according to plan, it is most likely that this sticker will replace the “Swipe up”.

At the moment only some users have this new feature, it has not yet reached the general public. It is possible that in the future it will reach more users, but to check if you have been lucky, all you have to do is open the stories section and look for a sticker that says “Link”.