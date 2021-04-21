Instagram will automatically filter offensive direct messages

Instagram returns to the charge against offensive direct messages, in its quest to curb harassment and hate speech on its platform. The social network announced the launch of a new tool that will automatically filter new direct message requests, depending on the configuration that each user chooses.

The tool will be available globally in the coming weeks, and can be activated from the Privacy options. The operation will be very simple: each user will be able to choose which potentially offensive words, phrases or emojis should be blocked on new direct message requests.

Instagram will automatically filter inappropriate messages and send them to a hidden requests section. From there, users will be able to choose what to do: open them anyway, report them or delete them.

According to Reuters, the automatic filter will work only on new message requests, and not in existing chats in the Direct tray.

Instagram direct messages are updated to deal with stalkers

Photo by Erik Lucatero on Unsplash

In addition to filtering aggressive direct messages, Instagram announced that it will be easier to block stalkers with multiple accounts. Currently, users who are blocked can create new accounts to bypass the restriction and continue to stalk a certain person. The social network promises that this will no longer be possible.

A new option, also available from weeks to come, will allow another user to be “completely” blocked, even when you try to contact through different accounts. Instagram did not specify how the tool will work, although it assured that it will use “a variety of signals” to detect new accounts that belong to an already blocked user.

Instagram has been working on tools to eradicate harassment and hate speech on your platform. Among the most recent, the blocking of direct messages from unknown adults to adolescents stands out.

In 2020, meanwhile, it incorporated the function to set up to three comments on each publication, to better handle conversation tones and keep a positive space. And further back in time, it launched an automatic filter that blocks comments that attack a person’s appearance or character.

Any effort to eradicate abusive behavior is always welcome, especially on platforms very popular with young people, as is the case with Instagram.

