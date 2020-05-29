Multimedia content is the most consumed on the Internet. Social networks like Instagram, Facebook or YouTube are filled with users who want to be up to date or simply entertain themselves with the videos that content creators make. Some of the latter are capable of attracting many visitors and only the best or most dedicated charge for it. And this system is what Menlo Park wants to integrate with the arrival of the payment to creators of Instagram.

Instagram TV will pay its creators

One of the social networks that started the business of paying content creators was YouTube. An increasingly Internet-like, young audience and some of them capable of making a daily video were the perfect characteristics to become advertising spaces. Thus Google managed to attract so much public to the social network, but its model would not stay at home.

Other companies have created their own services see Twitch or Facebook with their live platforms and very soon Instagram will join. According to what TheNextWeb comments, Menlo Park’s are working to start offering money for the content their creators make to position ads. These commercials are appearing on IGTV as a subscription service for those using Instagram Live, the live platform.

This will mean that many users want to try their luck to broadcast their content on the Menlo Park photo app, which has an audience very focused on the use of the smartphone.

New badges

The other feature Instagram is preparing to pay video creators are the insignia. This is purchased with real money and the cost is directed to the content creator, something that works very similar on the Twtich live platform. With this perspective, there is no doubt that on Facebook they go all out and want to compete with the largest in the video creation segment. The question is: will they get to their level with exclusive content?