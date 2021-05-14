Instagram will allow you to publish photos from your desktop web version

Instagram, the photography and video social network owned by Facebook, is working on a function to publish content directly from the web version, according to developer Alessandro Paluzzi.

Updating the desktop browser version of Instagram would allow users to access all posting options that today are only available on mobile phones.

As can be seen in the images shared by Paluzzi on Twitter, the new interface allows you to see a preview of the content and the possibility of crop the image, apply filters or add a description.

Some people may be wondering how the developer got access to the new Instagram publishing interface. Unfortunately he has not revealed what his technique was and if others can try..

So far little is known about this feature, but Paluzzi’s finding is an indication that Instagram could roll out it for all users at some point. However, there are no official mentions about it.

Over time, Instagram has been transforming. Little remains of that social network whose main attraction was Polaroid filters. Now it is an application that encompasses a large number of features.

These range from Live Videos to Reels, Stories, IGTV, Instagram Shopping, Direct Messages, and more. Due to all this – and also to its great commercial use – it is that the improvements of the web version are necessary.

Instagram and its absence on the iPad

The social network does not have an application optimized for iPad either.. Although you can install the one designed for the iPhone, it has a problem: its user experience was designed for a mobile phone.

Many iPad users use the browser to access the web version of Instagram to take advantage of its screen size. Nevertheless, are limited to publish content.

That is, they can “Like” and comment, but not much beyond that. An update to the web version would be good news for iPad users who do not have an optimized app.

Facebook also has no plans to launch an app for Apple’s tablet. According to Instagram boss Adam Mosseri, the company has limited resources and a lot of work to do.

“We would like to create an iPad app, but we have a limited number of people and a lot to do, and it has not yet become the best option to do, “says Mosseri, according to 9To5Mac.

